Liz Wagoner, right, St. George city clerk, swears in Spencer Parsons as the new council member.

 Beth Day The Times

Spencer Parsons is the new St. George City Council member, replacing Nick Cahoj who had resigned effective Sept. 30 as he moved out of town.

In making the nomination, Mayor Tim Pralle told the council Parsons “had ran (in the last election) and his name was on the ballot. I asked him if he would be willing.” The council approved the nomination on a 3-0 vote, with Matt Ruhnke absent.