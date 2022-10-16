Spencer Parsons is the new St. George City Council member, replacing Nick Cahoj who had resigned effective Sept. 30 as he moved out of town.
In making the nomination, Mayor Tim Pralle told the council Parsons “had ran (in the last election) and his name was on the ballot. I asked him if he would be willing.” The council approved the nomination on a 3-0 vote, with Matt Ruhnke absent.
Parsons was sworn in last Thursday at the regular meeting.
City Hall
Pralle gave the council a brief update, noting there would be a property discussion later in the meeting during an executive session.
“Other than that, we're seeing the lot worked on,' he said. “The dirt is being brought up, they've hauled a lot of loads.”
Council member Judd McCormack questioned the arrangement of the buildings on the lot.
“When we originally voted, we were only going to be able to do have the dirt work,” he said. “So both city buildings would be on the south of the lot. We got a good deal on dirt, so we're doing it all. Do we want to relook at it for future commercial development and how to handle it?”
The council agreed to set up a time with the BG Consultants for either a work session or the next meeting.
FEMA Ordinance
The council passed an ordinance on the FEMA flood plain management.
“We had to change our flood plan,” Pralle said. “Cody (Liming) worked with it on Planning & Zoning, updated it and the state signed off. We just need to update the ordinance.”
Safe Routes to School
Since St. George received the $1.6 million Safe Routes to School grant, the council approved a consultant agreement to have BG look at beginning the project.
“They are probably two months out from doing anything,” Pralle said, “but this will allow them to line up survey crews, etc. There will be about $100,000 with the fees, but we should be able to pay out-of-pocket and it won't hurt us too badly.”
House Condemnation
The council passed an order for the condemnation of Lots 16-18, St. George 2nd Addition.
“This is where the blue house is on Main Street,” Pralle explained. “It burned in November 2018 and nothing has happened with it. As a city, we're asking it to be condemned and torn down.”
The measure allows for a hearing in December. It will be published twice in the paper, then the hearing will follow in 30 days.
Enrichment Committee
There are several events coming up in St. George. The Trunk or Treat is scheduled for 4-5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 on Main Street.
The tree lighting and other Christmas activities will be from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the city park.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
