There are two key questions of special interest in Pottawatomie County on the ballot this coming election day.
Increasing commission size
After much work, Doug Kern was successful in gathering the required number of petition signatures to add the question of expanding the Board of County Commissioners to the ballot.
Voters will be able to select yes or no to expand the county commission from three seats to five.
Sales Tax Initiative
Also on the ballot is a one fourth percent sales tax increase to help fund certain road improvement projects throughout the county.
The added tax can only be used on the projects listed on the ballot, and once those projects are completed the tax will be retired.
The Board of Commissioners worked to provide a list that best serves the county in all districts.
Projects that the proposed one fourth percent tax will fund include: paving Harvest Rd. from Excel Rd to Lake Elbo Rd, obtaining an advanced preliminary engineering study for a Marlatt-Junietta bridge, paving Caras Way to Harvest Rd., paving Vineyard and Chapman south of Hwy 24, paving Salzer from Say Rd. to Elm Slough Rd, paving Elm Slough Rd from Salzer to Hwy 99, replacing the Louisville Bridge, upgrading Pleasant View Rd to hard surface, replacing the Havensville Rd bridge, upgrading Doyle Creek Rd from Riley Creek Rd. to Pleasant View Rd., replacing the Armstrong Rd. Bridge, and the Belvue Bridge deck replacement.
