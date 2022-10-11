The Rock Creek USD 323 Board of Education on Monday agreed to hire a new company to handle their school website needs.

The company, Apptegy, custom builds apps and websites that specifically cater to schools. According to Superintendent Joan Simoneau, the platform is very mobile friendly which would be convenient for families. It would organize information into one easy to find location and would have the capability for up to the minute messaging. Another perk of the app is that parents who choose not to interact with “big tech” social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter could get the same updates through the Apptegy platform.