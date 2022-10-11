The Rock Creek USD 323 Board of Education on Monday agreed to hire a new company to handle their school website needs.
The company, Apptegy, custom builds apps and websites that specifically cater to schools. According to Superintendent Joan Simoneau, the platform is very mobile friendly which would be convenient for families. It would organize information into one easy to find location and would have the capability for up to the minute messaging. Another perk of the app is that parents who choose not to interact with “big tech” social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter could get the same updates through the Apptegy platform.
Additionally, Apptegy will be capable of interacting with Rock Creek’s student information system, PowerSchool.
The board unanimously approved the hiring.
Rock Creek High School
Principal Eric Koppes informed the board about a mural that the art students are working on for the high school. The design – which was created by the students and incorporates feedback from teachers and others throughout the school – will blend character words into the background of the image. According to Koppes, the students will dedicate a weekend in the near future to work around the clock to complete painting the mural.
Koppes also spent some time addressing parent-teacher conferences which will be Nov. 5-6. Koppes stated that the staff works hard to get the parents in of students who are struggling in class, while also offering slots throughout the night for all parents to drop in and talk to teachers.
Rock Creek Middle School
Principal Rachel Buessing announced something new happening at her school this week. The building plans to hold an all-school SEL celebration assembly.
“It’s a chance to get our kids in and get excited about the great things happening in our building,” Buessing said. “We want to build excitement about doing good in the school.”
The assembly will honor a handful of students who have been nominated for displaying the character word qualities of preparedness and humility.
Buessing went on to touch on conferences, which will follow the student-led conference model. According to Buessing, the building expectation is to meet with parents of each student in the fall. Conferences will be held Nov. 8-9.
RCMS added two clubs this year, a jazz club, and an ag club. Buessing is excited to see the clubs take off and get students involved in their interests.
St. George Elementary
Megan Umschied, principal, celebrated custodial appreciation week recently at her building. Umschied noted that the celebration was made extra special due to finally hiring a new custodian, Tony Hernandez. According to Umschied, Hernandez is a “rockstar” in his work ethic and his ability to relate to the students.
Umschied also shared that enrollment is staying steady at the 400 mark, around 80 per grade level.
Finally, Umschied announced several celebrations, including the upcoming first music concert, the drive through clinic, and the Career to Classroom program.
Westmoreland Elementary School
Principal Scott Harshbarger announced enrollment at his building came in at 147 students on count day. He also stated that the WES gym has new LED lighting, which has made a huge difference.
WES will be participating in safety events this month, including fire prevention week which will include a visit from local firefighters, and crisis response training provided by the SRO, officer Torres.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
