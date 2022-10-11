The Rossville High School cheerleaders attended Monday night's USD 321 Board of Education meeting requesting permission to attend the National Cheer Competition Jan. 21-22 in Dallas.
Since they were invited to nationals, the cheer team has begun fundraising for the trip and they asked the school board to help offset the cost.
Superintendent Kerry Lacock said that the school can provide ground transportation, pay sponsors, and cover registration for the 20 cheerleaders who are going.
The school board approved Rossville High’s cheer team’s out-of-state trip and agreed to provide transportation, pay for sponsors, and to cover registration.
Renovation Updates
Rossville High School has begun the process of making preliminary renovation plans, according to Lacock.
Much of this involves knowing how much space is on school property that can be attached to the shop and special services building, as well as remodeling the home economics kitchens. When these preliminary plans are done, DCS Services can proceed to prioritize the three project phases, in accordance with the school's budget.
DCS Services will return in November with preliminary designs from an architect and present the project timeline to the school board, as well as an estimate on costs.
Test Scores
All of the state test scores are now in.
Lacock presented a graph that shows how test scores correspond with student wellness, proving that health is a relevant factor in academic performance. When the school sent out the state assessment information in June, which broke down USD 321’s performance in comparison with the state average, Greenbush Education declared that the district met the guidelines. Regarding budgetary concerns and how the schools are using the funds from Greenbush, the superintendent said that USD 321 will continue to fund the summer school program, after-school programs, the new math curriculum, and Apptegy, the communication software, using the Esser III funds.
Transportation Request
The parents of a child attending daycare across from Rossville Elementary during the public forum asked the school board for a change in policy allowing preschool children to ride the bus to the new daycare, which is being relocated to a residence 20 minutes away.
Lacock informed the parents that the school board currently isn’t able to change the school bus policy. While there are a few preschool students who ride the bus, the school district only has three drivers at the moment and is limited to three bus routes. For this reason, the schools are trying to limit the number of stops and the number of students on the buses.
According to Lacock, once the school district hires a fourth bus driver and has four bus routes in place, they can accommodate transportation needs of more students. “Right now I wouldn’t recommend a policy change but I’m hoping we can get a driver and it won’t be a concern,” said Lacock.
Apptegy
The schools have begun setting up Apptegy for district-wide communication. There will be another meeting regarding the new communication technology, to make sure that any school updates posted on the news feed are posted onto all social media platforms on the district level. Lacock still believes that Apptegy will be ready for district-wide use on Jan. 1.
