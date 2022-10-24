St. Marys may look into the option of a city-owned library instead of being part of the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library system.
The library issue first surfaced at the Aug. 16 city commission meeting when Commissioner Matthew Childs requested adding some language to the building lease the city has with the PWRL. Childs said the proposed language was to protect the community, especially children, from what he considered to be problematic materials and programs, including transgender ideology, drag queen story hours, and critical race theory.
The issue was reexamined at the Oct. 18 commission meeting.
“At this point, I remain concerned,” said Childs. “I have spoken with the director of the library and I am no less concerned after having spoken with her. But, I am convinced this is not the way to do it. It was never the goal to get rid of the library.”
Childs is not opposed to signing the lease and keeping the library in town, however he advises parents to be aware because controversial literature is already in circulation there and the library is not going to remove it, despite the complaints of some parents.
Commissioner Francis Awerkamp brought up the possibility of having the city run its own library, so there is local control instead of regional.
“I think there are cities that run and operate their own libraries all across the country and if the concern is that we have material in our public library that shouldn’t be there, I think it’s worth considering having the city run its own library,” Awerkamp said.
“In this situation,” he continued, “it almost sounds as if we are giving up local control to national organizations, which I would say I’m opposed to with their philosophies and ideologies, to people outside of St Marys that don’t really care to listen, don’t care to remove a single book out of the library, basically ignoring the community. Why should we subject ourselves to these people who clearly have a different approach to what a public library should be?”
Mayor Richard Binsfield said that a city-run library is certainly something to look into though he is not sure how soon it can be arranged.
“Obviously, if this is a regional library, the books belong to them,” said Binsfield. “We basically have to fund the library, with the books and everything with it.”
City Manager Maurice Cordell also said he could look into the option of a city-run library. He said, where the budget is concerned there are mill levies that help to fund libraries. This item was carried over to be looked into further in the next meeting.
SMAC Fund Raiser
The St Mary’s Academy and College has requested to use the armory for its November silent auction. The school also requested that the first two regulations of the armory regular agreement, restricting alcoholic beverages and advertisement of alcohol for public events, be waived for the fundraiser so they may sell drinks.
The city commission approved waiving the first two rules in the armory rental application.
2nd St. Curb, Gutter
The city received two bids for the curb and gutter repairs on North 2nd Street but an item was missing on one of them: 100 feet of curb on 1st Street and Palmer Street.
The contractor forgot to submit this 100 feet of curb with the rest of the 2nd Street quote. There had been an ongoing issue with the curb and driveway on one of the homes there so it needs to be fixed as well. There was a consensus to approve the updated bid from Ornamental Concrete. Construction on the streets will begin next week.
