Jennifer Peros asked City Commissioners at the Oct. 4 meeting a few questions about the process of property owners filing themselves off the FEMA maps.
At the previous meeting, a contract had been approved to assess properties that would be affected by the College Creek project and approximately 130 properties were listed as qualifying for the survey.
Commissioner Francis Awerkamp said that it is up to the surveyor to submit a letter of map amendment to FEMA when a property’s elevation has been fixed.
“There is nothing stopping anyone from hiring their own surveyor,” said Mayor Richard Binsfield. He mentioned that the option of a survey has existed for years, since the floodplain maps have been adjusted before.
If any St. Marys residents are confused or have any questions about the project, the city commissioners encouraged them to come forward and ask.
Bear Backers
The commission approved a St. Marys High School Bear Backers request to use the Armory on Nov. 5, waiving the rules which prohibit the serving and advertisement of alcohol for public events.
Curb And Gutter
St. Marys has received two of bids to repair the curb and gutter on north 2nd Street, up to Mount Calvary Road. The first bid is from Ornamental Concrete Inc., for a price of $34,950 . The second bid is from Quality Built Construction, for a price of $45,216. This was carried over, for further review by Bob Schindler, the utilities supervisor.
Awerkamp also reported that he has spoken with property owners in the area where the project will be taking place to be sure they are fine with the construction and landscaping happening close to their homes.
Waterline Extension
The city commissioners accepted the bid of $9,222 to install the waterline from the main at Durink Street, running south to the end of 5th Street.
When the city decided to develop the plots of land next to the library for housing, part of the agreement was for the city to bring utilities to these plots. This included having the sewer line extended to Alma Street and to bring in water.
The project map showed that the water line was not big enough, as it ended in the alley and needed an extension, from the water main on Durink Street, through Alma Street, and the corner of 5th Street.
