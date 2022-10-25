This past week I had the privilege of joining Mr. Steve Bauer of St. George on his Honor Flight through the Wamego National Honor Society.
Steve Bauer was drafted and served his country in Vietnam from the years of 1970-1972. We had spent the better part of two days together so I, fortunately, got to know him.
Upon visiting the Nation Archives, in the later half of the trip, I asked Mr. Bauer what he thought of all this, the Honor Flight.
“This wouldn’t have happened without the Honor Flight,” he responded. “All of the people who can afford to go on cruise ships, need to first visit all the memorials in D.C.”
I believe all those out there should heed his words. This trip was memorable, because no matter how many times you see the different memorials on TV, or in pictures, it doesn't quite capture the grandeur of the memorials.
Mr. Bauer later related his favorite part of the flight. “All the good food they gave us,” he said. After a laugh he added with a candid expression, “I enjoyed the gun flipping demonstration the most.” Through my many hours spent with Mr. Bauer he told me that he hadn’t really been welcomed home, so I found it extremely gratifying to see not just the Wamego community, but everyone in D.C. give this man the recognition he deserves.
I have experienced many thought provoking things but this trip stands out as one of the most impactful experiences in my life. Not only was it a meaningful trip to me, but it meant a lot to the veterans. And not just to Mr. Steve Bauer, to every veteran who participated in this venture. Being a part of that is something most people live their lives without and I am wholeheartedly glad I was able to live and experience it.
Editor's Note: It has become tradition for a Honor-Flight student-guardians to write about their experience.
