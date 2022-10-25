Wamego residents have the opportunity in the upcoming general election to choose from incumbent Michele Jacobs or challenger Charles Asbury for city commission.
The Times asked the same three questions of both candidates, with an allotted word allowance: why they were running, community involvement activities and the biggest issue facing Wamego (and how to fix it).
Below are there responses, lightly edited.
Charles Asbury
I retired after 36 years as Supervisor of the Wamego City Power Plant. Prior to working for the city, I worked in all aspects of construction for 14 years. I was born and raised in Wamego and have lived here my entire life, so I have seen all the changes that have come and gone to our community.
I have enjoyed helping my granddaughter with some 4-H community service projects. At church, I help with maintenance and yard work. For a few years now, I have assisted the local quilt guild with setting up and tearing down for their annual quilt show during the Tulip Festival. If someone needs help, if they ask, I will do everything I can to be there.
The biggest issue facing the City of Wamego at this time is funding projects to improve the city’s sewer, water and electric lines, storm sewers and streets. I will push for the budget to allocate the money to fix these issues.
Michele Jacobs (I)
I am seeking re-election to the Wamego City Commission so that I may continue to work to implement positive changes within our community. As a business owner, parent, and community member, I am proud to represent this remarkable city. I would like to continue representing our community as it grows, and I would like to continue to be a part of the proactive decision-making process that will further enhance our beautiful town.
Jacobs listed the following community activities: Mayor, City of Wamego; Chapter EY, P.E.O.; Dr. Watson, Commissioner of Education, Parent Advisory Council; Kaw Valley 4-H/Pott. County 4-H Proud Parent & Volunteer; OZtoberfest Committee Member, Munchkin Junction Sponsor; Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce; Wamego Athletic Booster Club, Varsity Level Sponsor; Wamego Community Foundation Board Member; Wamego Emerald City Lions Club; WHS Theatre Booster Club, Vice-President.
I also enjoy participating in WHS Intern Interview Day, working concession stands, attending site council meetings, delivering Meals on Wheels, judging forensics tournaments, handing out candy during Trick-or-Treat on Main Street, and volunteering within our community and schools.
As Wamego continues to grow over the next few years, we are going to experience an affordable housing crisis. With the Immaculata in St. Marys and with Scorpion building a facility off Excel Rd. & Hwy. 24 in Manhattan, as well as the continued growth in our Industrial Park, Wamego is going to need increased housing availability to meet the needs of those individuals moving to our area to teach, work in our hospital and other area businesses, and to retire. Affordable housing in Wamego would help our school system and area businesses continue to recruit quality employees, it would help those transitioning into retirement that are looking to downsize, and it would help encourage first time home buyers to consider Wamego as their forever home.
In order to help remedy this housing crisis, I, along with my fellow commissioners, will work with area developers/contractors to come up with affordable housing solutions. Whether it be establishing Rural Housing Incentive Districts, encouraging more rent to own situations with landlords, or teaming up with Pott. County Economic Development to learn more about additional incentive programs available on the state and federal level. I would also like to see us work in conjunction with USD 320 and the Pottawatomie County Commissioners to develop a plan that will help identify the factors surrounding how we can help our low to moderate income households move from renting to owning and/or taking the next step to purchase their next house with that extra bedroom they’ve been needing.
There is not one quick solution to our housing issue. However, I truly believe, that if we all work together as a team, we can successfully help our community grow and flourish.
