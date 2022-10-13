An updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that offers better protection against recent variants is now available in Pottawatomie County.
The new booster is bivalent, meaning it provides better protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) that are currently causing most infections, according to the Pottawatomie County Health Department.
The health department is currently offering COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters. Booster shot appointments may be made by calling 785-457-3719.
The booster is also available at any Community HealthCare Clinic. Call any CHCS Clinic to schedule an appointment. Locations and phone numbers are listed on its website: https://www.chcsks.org/locations.
In addition, both the health department and CHCS are offering annual flu vaccinations that can be given at the same time as COVID-19 booster shots.
Getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu will reduce the chances of experiencing severe symptoms or hospitalization, said the health department.
Along with adults, children can also receive the new booster.
According to the CDC website, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, CDC’s Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D., M.P.H., signed a decision memo expanding the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines to children ages five through 11 years. This follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization of updated COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech for children ages five through 11 years, and from Moderna for children and adolescents ages six through 17 years.
Dr. Joan Duwve, State Health Officer at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), said, “It is important to get a booster shot because your immunity can decrease from previous vaccination or a previous infection.”
Visit www.vaccines.gov to find additional nearby outlets for COVID-19 vaccine boosters.
Pottawatomie County Health Department will be hosting two Drive Thru Flu Vaccinations Clinics in October. Open to all ages, please bring insurance cards. Call 785-457-3719 if with questions. The clinic are scheduled for:
