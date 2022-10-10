match day.jpg
The Fourth Annual Match Day in Wamego was highlighted by booths from various participating charities and non-profits.

 Beth Day The Times

The Fourth Annual Wamego Community Foundation Match Day was a success, according to WCF Executive Director Mike McCall, raising $414,514, including the benefactor donated matching funds.

This year's Match Day ran from midnight to 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. The live event was held downtown in the Iron Clad.