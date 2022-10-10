The Fourth Annual Wamego Community Foundation Match Day was a success, according to WCF Executive Director Mike McCall, raising $414,514, including the benefactor donated matching funds.
This year's Match Day ran from midnight to 11:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7. The live event was held downtown in the Iron Clad.
“I'm so excited and so thankful for this wonderful community,” McCall said. “It is wonderful in the way it comes together to support all of these charities and funds.”
McCall said the full match amount of nearly $82,000 was dispersed to the 45 participating charities, with 11 of them raising enough funds qualify for the full $5,000 match and several coming very close. The remainder of the funds were raised by 1,054 individual gifts from the community.
The Wabaunsee County Fair Association received the largest amount, more than $41,000 including matching funds. The Kansas Honor Flight – Wamego High School had the largest number of individual gifts at 98.
Even during Covid, each year has surpassed the previous year, according to McCall.
“Over the past four years, Match Day has generated $1,192,619 which we have dispersed to deserving charities and non-profits,” he said. “It has been so successful and this community never ceases to amaze me.”
Leaderboard Top 10
• #1 – Wabaunsee County Fair Association, 48 gifts, $41,075
• #2 – Wamego Public Library, 78 gifts, $38,260
• #3 – Community Care Ministries (CCM), 60 gifts, $36,685
• #4 – Friends of Zeandale Community, 51 gifts, $31,685
