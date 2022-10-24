The Industrial Commerce Route is finished Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem reported Oct. 18 at the regular commission meeting.
She said the city received a letter of acceptance from the state, granting permission to make it a truck route.
Signs designating the ICR, more commonly known as the truck route, have been posted.
Eichem also reported on several other projects, noting the waterline is about to begin.
Additionally, fencing is now up for the library project to begin the building expansion, construction on Plum Street has begun, the Public Works shop’s metal frame is up and the pickleball and basketball courts in the city park are nearing completion.
The city commission had recently passed Ordinance 1775; the new floodway maps. However, the state requested a word change in the document, regarding the flood map reference.
Eichem said there was an option to either create an ordinance making the change or to re-pass Ordinance 1775 with the amendment in it.
The commissioners approved of the new flood map amendment.
Since 2011, the City of Wamego has had a lease with the Columbian Theater Foundation.
Eichem requested authorization from the commission to work with the city attorney and Clint Stueve, the theater’s executive director in making a few changes.
These changes involve the payment of utilities and building maintenance.
Currently, the theater pays utility bills to the city and the city reimburses it. However, this system is not working efficiently. According to the city manager, the city covering the utility bill may work better instead. The city already does this for the library.
Also, the maintenance and repairs of the building should fall more to the city than to the Columbian Theater Foundation.
Eichem says that once adjustments to the lease are completed, she will bring it to the commission again for final approval. The changes to the lease may be in place at the beginning of next year.
The commission approved the request.
Eichem has been working with the park staff on ideas to improve the city park, especially the playground area.
She requested purchase authorization for the park foremen to work with park equipment companies in replacing items for up to $50,000 by the end of this year, noting park equipment is usually discounted at this time.
For next year, the city will be working with various organizations to see how well the playground rates in accessibility for children with disabilities.
The city commission approved the request.
Eichem said new officer for the Wamego Police Department started this week, filling in yet another position.
The city commission went into a 15 minute long executive session to discuss non-elected personnel, with no anticipated action.
