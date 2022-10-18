Beverly Ann Hill passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Bullhead City, Arizona on October 11, 2022. Beverly was born on February 3, 1938 in Clay Center, Kansas, the only child of Harold Laflin and Anna Cleveland. In 1954 Beverly met a young police officer in Manhattan named James Hill and the two were married on February 11, 1955. The couple settled in Wamego, Kansas and had five children, Rusty Lee, Randy Lynn, Ronald Lloyd “Rod”, Robert Lawrence, and Rhonda Lou. In 1963 the family moved west and the couple later divorced. Beverly eventually settled in Nevada, making her home in the Sparks area where she met William “Bill” Terry. The couple never married but would be together for the next 42 years, eventually making their home in Fernley, Nevada. They loved to fish, camp, and travel together, often splitting time between Nevada and Arizona to escape the northern Nevada winters. When Bill passed away unexpectedly in 2007 Beverly made Bullhead City her permanent home and in 2014 Rhonda moved to Bullhead City to be close to her mother. Beverly loved her children, grandchildren, and extended family, often traveling back to Kansas to visit. She kept track of everyone’s birthday and you could always count on a card, signed by her and a cat she had at the time, and always ending with XOXOXO. Beverly loved her cats and shared her home with several over the years. Beverly was preceded in death by two sons, Rusty and Rod, a daughter-in-law Dalene, and her partner Bill Terry. She is survived by two sons, Randy Hill (Marlynda) of Lenexa, Kansas; Robert Lough (Mary) of Wamego, Kansas; a daughter Rhonda Hopkins (Pat) of Bullhead City, Arizona; 11 grandchildren, Janelle, Lindsey, Ryan, Chaz, Kyle, Tyler, Kayla, Sara, Lisa, Harry, and Roxy; 12 great grandchildren, Brittney, Brooke, Breck, Harper, Eva, Easton, Kalynn, Charlie, Max, Jackie, Jaxon, and Freya; one great-great grandson Oaken; and numerous other relatives and friends, especially many dear friends at the Silver Creek RV Park in Bullhead City. Thanks to the staff at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City for the care and compassion Beverly received in her final days. According to her wishes Beverly’s ashes will be spread in the desert she loved, along with those of her partner Bill and one of her beloved cats named Little Bit.
