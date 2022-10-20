Charles Degenhardt
Charles “Charlie” Leo Degenhardt, 68, of Alma, Kansas, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Post Acute Medical Center in Victoria, Texas. He was a life-long resident of the Alma area.
Charlie was born on August 2, 1954, in Wamego, Kansas, the son of Leo and Mildred (Zeller) Degenhardt. He attended grade school and graduated in 1972 from Alma High School. He then attended Manhattan Area Technical College receiving his certificate in auto mechanics.
He married the love of his life Shirley Moege on June 12, 1976, in Alma.
Charlie worked as an auto mechanic most of his adult life. For twenty-three years he owned and operated Automaster Repair and Service in Manhattan. In 2014 he retired from his business and started working alongside Shirley at Ag Press until 2018.
Charlie was a member of the American Legion, Holy Family Catholic Church, Holy Family Catholic Book Study, and the famous “Taco Club” of Alma. He loved classic cars and watching his favorite sports teams; the Kansas State Wildcats, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, NASCAR and drag racing. He enjoyed cheering on his two daughters in their various sports all the way through their college careers. He kept busy being a handyman at home from working on all his vehicles, maintaining an impeccable yard, and completing home improvement projects at both his homes in Alma and Texas. Charlie was known to have a patient, helping hand with a smile on his face. Charlie only had friends and never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughters, Crystal Marshall (JaCory), Lenexa, and Denise Dlugosch (Brian), Yorktown, Texas; his grandchildren, Cora, Vera, and Titan Marshall, and Bentlee, Brylee, Britlee, Baylee, and Beau Dlugosch; his brothers, Jim Degenhardt (Arlene), Enterprise and Ralph Degenhardt (Janet), Wakarusa; his eleven nieces and nephews, his thirteen great-nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma, Kansas. Father Swamy Nannam will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the church Memorial Hall, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church or the American Legion, and those may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. The family asks for anyone who has a classic car to drive it to the ceremony and join us in a cruise to the cemetery in honor of Charlie. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
