Murray

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Darlene Kay (Falk) Murray.  Our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, wife, and friend to all. 

She left this world during a brief stay at the Alma Manor, Alma, KS on 09/30/2022.  She was treated with the best of care and utmost dignity during her stay there.  To all the nurses and hospice nurses, we are grateful.   