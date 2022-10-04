With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Darlene Kay (Falk) Murray. Our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, wife, and friend to all.
She left this world during a brief stay at the Alma Manor, Alma, KS on 09/30/2022. She was treated with the best of care and utmost dignity during her stay there. To all the nurses and hospice nurses, we are grateful.
She was in her 71st year. Darlene was born to Orlin A. and Doris Irene (Kufahl) Falk on August 15th, 1951 in Westmoreland, KS. She was raised on a farm outside Wheaton, KS. She attended Wheaton schools until the end of 9th grade. In her youth she had many fond memories of her time in 4H. She graduated from Onaga High School in 1969. While in school, she enjoyed cheerleading and was named football homecoming queen her senior year. She married Steve Murray in January 1971 in Manhattan, KS. They have resided in Alma, KS since 1977.
She loved to attend Wabaunsee High School basketball games, there to support her husband, and kids while they played. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Alma, and was a member of the altar society. Darlene was loved by many. Her proudest accomplishment in life was her family. Whether it was sporting events, rodeo’s or any number or life’s events, she was their biggest supporter. She especially cherished her relationships with her grandchildren. They were her world.
Darlene is survived by her husband Steve; her sons: Scott, Todd (Bobbi), Mitch (Toni Shaw);
her grandsons: Reed, Rhett, Rylan, Cutter Murray; her brother Eldon (Linda); and three sisters: Linda (Gary) Ladner, Janice (Eddie) Murray, Amy Noland, and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church of Alma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will greet friends during a visitation held Thursday, October 6th, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.at the church hall, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to the Steve and Darlene Murray Memorial Scholarship Fund, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Alma, P.O. Box 126, Alma, KS 66401.
