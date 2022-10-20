Delbert Ebert
Delbert Emil Ebert, 92, of rural Flush, KS passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, after a brave battle with kidney failure and prostate cancer.
Delbert was a kind, faithful, generous, and quiet man with a mild manner. He was born March 11, 1930, in rural Flush, KS, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Schmitz) Ebert. He grew up in Flush and graduated from Flush High School in 1948, playing basketball and baseball. He joined the United States Air Force from 1951 – 1955 during the Korean War. On March 2, 1957, Delbert was married to Betty Dekat. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2013.
Delbert was a farmer most of his life and had such a passion for it, raising 7 children there. Over the years, he also was a Hoegemeyer Seed Dealer and worked at Manhattan Sale Barn, CK Processing, and Jeffery Energy Center as a security guard.
Delbert was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Flush and was a lector for many years and joined the Knights of Columbus at 18 years old and was only 5 months shy of being a member for 75 years and a 3rd and 4th-degree member. He also served as financial secretary for the Knights of Columbus for 36 years. He was a member of the American Legion for 66 years, served on the Pottawatomie Township board for 23 years, and was a clerk for the Flush school board for 3 years.
He enjoyed word searches, puzzles, and the TV game shows The Price is Right and Family Feud. He loved playing cards with family and friends. He was a sports fan of the Royals, Chiefs, and K-State. He rarely missed watching a game. In the early evenings, he enjoyed a relaxing drive toodlin’ along the country roads with his dog Bandit.
He is survived by his children: Kathy (Dwaine) Plummer, Ron (Ruth) Ebert, and Deb (Steve) Swoyer, all of Flush, KS. Shirley (Wayne) Eichem of Wamego, KS, Cindy (Larry) Kabriel of Westmoreland, KS, Brian (Jennifer) Ebert of Frankfort, KS, and Janette (Jason) Heath of Westmoreland, KS; 19 grandchildren: Scott, Eric, and Adam Plummer, Brittany Wirtz, Taylor Havenstein and Jordan Ebert, Brad, Brett, and Lucas Swoyer, Trent Zoeller and Kristin Portelli, Ryan Kabriel and Ashlyn Easterday, Emilee, Breleigh and Callen Ebert, Skylar, Coleman, and Rylee Heath and 20 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way. He was also preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 13th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Flush. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 12th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers, to the Flush Knights of Columbus, or Manhattan Flint Hills Dialysis, and may be left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
