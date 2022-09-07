Earle Gary Evans

Earle Gary Evans, 82, of Alma, Kansas, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Earle was born September 14, 1939, in White City, Kansas, the son of Earle Wesley and Cora (Kamm) Evans. He attended local country schools and graduated in 1957 from Alma High School. He then proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1963 on the USS Reclaimer, a Bolster-class rescue and salvage ship, stationed at Pearl Harbor. He remained friends with his shipmate, Earl Hubbs throughout his life. Earle would often refer to his 'Sailor Jerry' tattoos (a skunk and "Connie") when reminiscing of his time in the service. Through the years he would remind family and friends of his "stripes" and that he was in charge! He said "I'm not stubborn, I'm firm".