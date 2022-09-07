Earle Gary Evans, 82, of Alma, Kansas, died Sunday, September 4, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
Earle was born September 14, 1939, in White City, Kansas, the son of Earle Wesley and Cora (Kamm) Evans. He attended local country schools and graduated in 1957 from Alma High School. He then proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1963 on the USS Reclaimer, a Bolster-class rescue and salvage ship, stationed at Pearl Harbor. He remained friends with his shipmate, Earl Hubbs throughout his life. Earle would often refer to his 'Sailor Jerry' tattoos (a skunk and "Connie") when reminiscing of his time in the service. Through the years he would remind family and friends of his "stripes" and that he was in charge! He said "I'm not stubborn, I'm firm".
Earle met Connie Kay Leonard one evening while cruising Main Street of Alma with friends. He ran home to tell his big sister, Eloise, "that's the one I'm going to marry!" He married the love of his life, October 5, 1962 at St. Johns Lutheran Church and they spent nearly 60 years together. Through the years they welcomed friendships, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Together they traveled, when the farm schedule allowed, and made memories to last a lifetime. One of their most memorable trips was to tour the Naval ships with his brother Keith and wife Lydia.
Earle began his working career in Topeka, as a transport driver for Quality Oil. In 1965, he and Connie moved their family to Alma and began working for the Alma CO-OP. During his 37 year career at the CO-OP, Earle started as a tank wagon driver and worked in several capacities over the years. He retired as General Manager in 2002. Earle also spent his lifetime working on the farm, raising cattle & hogs and always found something to do around the farm. He loved to go fishing and hunting with friends, spending time with the people closest to him and teasing his nieces and nephews. Being teased meant you were loved in the Evans family, the 'uncles' took that to heart! He loved taking his dogs everywhere. Earle would often be seen driving around town in his truck accompanied by one or all of his Rat Terriers. The kids and grandkids will tell you, he loved his dogs more than them. As Earle’s health declined, Rosie had the privilege of being his first dog allowed to stay in the house with him.
Earle was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion.
Earle's wife, Connie survives at their home. Earle is also survived by his children; Kimberly Dieball (Dell), Pamela Pitney (Rodney), and Jason Evans (Vicki), all of Alma, his four-legged children; Chewy, Daisy and Rosie, all of his home; his grandchildren, April Lira (Josh), Jacob Moege (Delaney), Stephanie Maike (Hunter), and Kylie Savage (Kyle); his step-grandchildren, Justin and Trace Fager; his four-legged grandchild, Barney; his great-grandchildren, Isaac, Cassie, Kari, Grayson, Rhyan, Barrett, Briley, and Huntley; his siblings, Corinne Larson, Maple Hill, Keith Evans (Lydia), Haysville, Carol Olsen, Topeka, Larry Evans (Sue), Manhattan, Rosemarie McCreath (Mack), White City, and Don Evans (Ruth Ann), Junction City and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Earle was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Elloise Evans, Harold Evans, L.D. Evans, and Eloise Grunewald; his sisters-in-law, Anita Evans and JoAnn Evans; his brothers-in-law, Veryl McCulle, John Larson, Donald Olsen; and his nephew, Spencer Larson and numerous beloved dogs.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma. Reverend Robert Grimm will be officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Earle will lie-in-state on Wednesday, at the church, beginning at 4:00 pm., where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to either St. John Lutheran Church or St. Croix Hospice, and those may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.