Kimmal

Kimmal

High School sweethearts, Ella Mae Istas (82) and Richard “Doc” Levi Kimmal (84) were married on November 16, 1957, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, KS. Within days of each other, they entered into eternal rest surrounded by family and under the loving care of St. Croix Hospice.

Richard,was born to Howard and Gladys (Whitebread) Kimmal on July 31, 1938, in Republic County, KS. Ella Mae was born to Octave and Etta (Chaput) Istas on October 13, 1939, in Aurora, KS,. They died peacefully at home on September 11th and 16th, 2022, respectively.