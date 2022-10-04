High School sweethearts, Ella Mae Istas (82) and Richard “Doc” Levi Kimmal (84) were married on November 16, 1957, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Concordia, KS. Within days of each other, they entered into eternal rest surrounded by family and under the loving care of St. Croix Hospice.
Richard,was born to Howard and Gladys (Whitebread) Kimmal on July 31, 1938, in Republic County, KS. Ella Mae was born to Octave and Etta (Chaput) Istas on October 13, 1939, in Aurora, KS,. They died peacefully at home on September 11th and 16th, 2022, respectively.
Throughout their nearly 65 years of marriage, Ella Mae and Richard most cherished spending time with their family and friends, playing cards, and hosting holiday and celebratory dinners at their home. They enjoyed traveling together to explore new places; some favorite trips were to Branson and Niagara Falls. They maintained a positive outlook on life and kept a sense of humor; Richard’s was often displayed through teasing and joking. His kindness was extended to many four-legged friends who were nurtured by his companionship. He loved being outside and growing his prize garden. Ella Mae was an accomplished seamstress, quilter and cook, and she shared her skills with many family and friends. She was most happy when giving of herself and helping others in need.
An understanding and passion for mechanics started early for Richard. He recalled with pride how his country school teacher trusted him to drive her personal vehicle to pick up supplies even before he had a license. Throughout his career and life Richard enjoyed tinkering on vintage cars and trucks, helping others with farm equipment, and working in his garage. Richard put his skills to good use working in electrical utilities until his retirement from Jeffrey Energy Center in 2004.
Ella Mae excelled at record keeping and spent her career keeping books for several companies, retiring from Kaw Valley State Bank. She demonstrated a lifetime of strong faith and was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and the St. Bernard Guild. Ella Mae’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She shared her many hobbies with them, patiently helping them create crafts, sew, and cook.
Richard and Ella Mae were preceded in death by their parents; Ella’s siblings Eldon, Art, Verle, Pat, Buck, Bill, Neoma, Clara, Marceline, Pauline, Marie, Gladys, and Melvin; Richard’s brother, Robert; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Remembering them with love are their children Cindy (Tim) Bisnette of Wamego, Jerry Kimmal of Concordia, and Kathy (Paul) Wagoner of Wamego; grandchildren Jamie (Erik) Swanson, Sam (Magda) Bisnette, Adam (Shanna) Bisnette, Jenna (Scott) Barlow, Megan (Jake) Kugler; great-grandchildren Keegan, Ameliah, and Emery Swanson, Isaac, Elijah, and Caleb Bisnette, Brenn, Blake and Trey Barlow, and Jax, Kate and Ava Kugler; and Ella’s sister Theresa (Jim) Peltier.
The lives of Richard and Ella Mae will be celebrated at 10:30am Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, with a memorial mass at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Wamego.
Visitation and rosary are Friday Oct. 21st, from 5:00-7:00pm at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego; the praying of the rosary will begin at 7:00pm. Richard and Ella Mae will be inurned together at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Croix Hospice, Life Choice Ministries or the Wamego Public Library and left in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
