James C. Shortt
James (Jim) C. Shortt, Jr. of Manhattan, Kansas died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He had lived in Manhattan since 1974.

He was born in Wamego, Kansas, the son of James and Bonita (Russell) Shortt. He attended grade school in Belvue and graduated from Wamego High School with the honor of class salutatorian. He then attended Valley College in San Bernardino, California. He transferred to Kansas State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and Psychology and a Master’s degree in Counseling. While in college, he was a member the scholastic honor societies of Alpha Gamma Sigma of California, Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.