James C. Shortt

James (Jim) C. Shortt, Jr. of Manhattan, Kansas died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He had lived in Manhattan since 1974.
He was born in Wamego, Kansas, the son of James and Bonita (Russell) Shortt. He attended grade school in Belvue and graduated from Wamego High School with the honor of class salutatorian. He then attended Valley College in San Bernardino, California. He transferred to Kansas State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Education and Psychology and a Master’s degree in Counseling. While in college, he was a member the scholastic honor societies of Alpha Gamma Sigma of California, Phi Delta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.
Jim started teaching psychology at Larned High School in Larned, Kansas. He was the Director of Guidance and Counseling at USD 368 in Paola, Kansas for 10 years. He was a Counselor at Manhattan High School for 4 years. In 1978 he took the position of Counselor and Recruitment Coordinator at Manhattan Area Technical College. He retired in 1995 but continued to work part-time for the Technical College until 2009.
Honors that he received during his education career included: selection to “Who’s Who in the Midwest”, Vocational Leadership Award, National Distinguished Service Award, International Man of the Year, Who’s Who in America, Kansas Career Counselor of the Year, Who’s Who Among Human Services Professionals, Who’s Who in American Education and “Distinguished Service Award” for the Kansas Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers.
James was among the first in Kansas to be certified by the State of Kansas Behavioral Science Regulatory Board as a professional counselor. He was also certified as a “National Certified Counselor” and was a life member of the National Education Association. He held membership and offices in the Kansas Counseling Association and the Kansas Career Counselors Associations, as well as American Counseling Association.
He married Marilyn Tibbetts. She survives at their home. He is also survived by his sons, Steven of Manhattan, and Russell and his partner, Aimee DeSett of Leawood, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonita Shortt, and a brother, Harry R. Shortt.
Mr. Shortt enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing and farming. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and going to garage sales.
Services for Mr. Shortt will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Mr. Shortt to the American Heart Association. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
