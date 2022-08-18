James F. Muckenthaler

James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home.

Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.