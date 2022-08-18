James F. Muckenthaler passed away Sunday evening, August 14, 2022 at the Sunflower Care Home.
Jim was born in St. Marys, Kansas, March 18, 1938, the second of Manual & Bertha Muckenthaler’s six children. He graduated from St. Marys High School in 1956 and came to Emporia to attend KSTC (Kansas State Teachers College). While at KSTC he had a blind date with Theresa Ann Evans. Their courtship spanned Jim’s enlistment in the Army and six-month basic training in Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard for six years.
Jim started his career working for Wally Evans at the Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company after basic training and then married Theresa Ann on October 11, 1961. In 1971 they purchased the foodservice equipment business from Wally and a lifelong endeavor was underway at Muckenthaler Inc.
Jim was one of a core group of local businessmen who became very good friends who truly shared a passion for Emporia. Over the years Jim served several local organizations, including the city of Emporia as a commissioner for 4 years. He also served faithfully at Sacred Heart church and school, working on several major projects. Outside of his business & service projects he enjoyed working his vegetable garden, always planting way more tomatoes than they could eat, attending ESU sporting events and his time at Lake Kahola.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa Ann, and their three sons John (Vickie) and Joe (Kristine) of Emporia, Jay (Becky) of Overland Park. Two brothers; Roy (Judy) of St. Marys, Frank (Terry) of Colorado Springs, and sister Margie Kincaid, and sister-in-law CeCe Muckenthaler of St. Marys. Jim is also survived by his eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren, whom he enjoyed greatly. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, sister Mary Beth Perry (Roger), brother Bill and brother in-law Don Kincaid.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia, Kansas followed by the Rosary at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10.30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church & School or Children’s Mercy Hospital in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia KS 66801.
