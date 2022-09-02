Josephine Marie Lysek Koci

Josephine Marie Lysek Koci, 93, of Topeka, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022.

She was born February 7, 1929, in Delia, Kansas, the daughter of Valen and Lizzie (Bravence) Lysek. She graduated from Delia High School in 1947.