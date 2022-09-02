Josephine Marie Lysek Koci, 93, of Topeka, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022.
She was born February 7, 1929, in Delia, Kansas, the daughter of Valen and Lizzie (Bravence) Lysek. She graduated from Delia High School in 1947.
Josephine was a homemaker and also enjoyed working at Pomeroy Escrow, babysitting and cooking at the schools.
Josephine married Dewey Eugene Koci on July 2, 1950 in Topeka at the First Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death on December 28, 2021. Survivors include her sons, Galen Koci (Marggie) of Auburn, Victor Koci of Meriden, and Milton Koci (Carole) of Topeka; grandchildren Ronda (Jered) Holthaus, Beth (Ryan) Harman, Chad (Karli) Koci, Jennifer (Chuck) Scott, Jessica (Joshua) Smith, Melissa (Joshua) Ludwig, Krystal Koci, Alisha Hopkins, and Adam (Mallory) Koci; 17 great-grandchildren; and in-laws Russell Koci (Jessie), Virgil Koci, and Gertrude (Don) Bidwell. She was preceded in death by her son, Delmar Koci; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Larry Figgs; her parents Valen and Lizzie Lysek; her sisters Elsie (and her husband Harold) Rezac, Agnes (and her husband Lawrence) Hafner, and Lorraine Lysek.
Josephine enjoyed spending time with her family — especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29th, 2022 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel at 3700 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28th at the Southwest Chapel. Interment will follow at Auburn Cemetery, in Auburn, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3450 North Rock Road #204, Wichita, KS 67226.
