Joyce Ilene Fleming, 66, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Saturday (October 1, 2022) at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Born December 7, 1955 in Marysville, Kansas, Joyce was the daughter of Orville James and Ila Marie (Fletcher) Thomas. She married Larry Fleming on May 17, 2007 in Westmoreland, Kansas. He survives.
Joyce was employed for Jani-King until her retirement. She had previously worked at Three Rivers, Inc. in Wamego and Wal-Mart in Manhattan.
An avid reader, Joyce also enjoyed coloring, watching Cardinals, collecting shot glasses and going to the lake with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; a daughter, Lindsay Thomas of Manhattan, KS; two sisters, Sheryll Michael of Kansas City, MO and Darlene Haller (Melvin) of Randolph, KS; three sisters in law, Janet Fox (Gene) of Largo, FL, Susan Fleming (Jerry Weems) of Kanopolis, KS and Joyce Mills (Steve) of Abilene, KS; many nieces and nephews; and her loving dog, Cooper.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
The family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday (October 15, 2022) from 11:00 until 2:00 at the St. George United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Grant St., St. George, KS.
Memorial contributions are requested to the American Heart Association.
