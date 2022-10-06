Fleming

Joyce Ilene Fleming, 66, of St. George, Kansas, passed away on Saturday (October 1, 2022) at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Born December 7, 1955 in Marysville, Kansas, Joyce was the daughter of Orville James and Ila Marie (Fletcher) Thomas. She married Larry Fleming on May 17, 2007 in Westmoreland, Kansas. He survives.