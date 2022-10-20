Kathleen Louise Wendland, age 59 passed away on Oct. 16, 2022 at the Pratt Regional Medical Center, Pratt, KS. She was born on Oct. 20, 1962 at Westmoreland, KS., the daughter of Ralph Hugh and Jacquelyn Marie (Riley) Ballentine. She graduated from Onaga High School in 1980, Hesston College in 1982 and Eastern Mennonite College in 1984. She was a homemaker and later became an ordained minister, part of the ministry team at the Fathers House of Worship in Sun City, KS. On Oct. 5, 1985 she married Brian Ernest Wendland at Mineral Spring, Manhattan, KS. She is survived by her husband, Brian Wendland, two sons, Aaron Ernest (Kirsten) Wendland, Wavery, KS., Andrew Hugh (Amanda) Wendland, Soddy Daisy, TN; two daughters, Destiny Louise Wendland, Ft. Morgan, CO., Daniele Dawn (Jordan) Moshier, Goodland, KS; a sister, Bridget Ann Turner, Onaga, KS; five grandchildren, Holton James Moshier, Katrin Dawn Moshier, Brian Hugh Pyle-Wendland, Isabelle Ryan Holder and David Lee Dodd. Visitation will be on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from 1-7 PM at Minnis Chapel, St. John, with family present from 5-7 PM. Celebration of Life service will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Minnis Chapel, St. John, with Pastor Deitra Black and Charles Bissell presiding. A second Celebration of Life service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at Fancy Creek Church in NW Riley County, KS., with Pastor Sterling Hudgins and Bob Olson presiding. Burial will follow in the Fancy Creek Zion Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to KREJ Radio, Medicine Lodge, KS., or the Fancy Creek Church in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.
