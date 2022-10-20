Latta

Latta

Kathryn M. “Kate” Latta, 77, passed away late Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Onaga.

She was born March 26, 1945, in Wichita, the daughter of L.G. and Pauline C. (Vail) Pierce. Kate was raised in Neodesha and graduated from Neodesha High School. She was a Candy Striper at the local hospital and worked with her Grannie Pierce at the truck stop.