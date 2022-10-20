Kathryn M. “Kate” Latta, 77, passed away late Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
She was born March 26, 1945, in Wichita, the daughter of L.G. and Pauline C. (Vail) Pierce. Kate was raised in Neodesha and graduated from Neodesha High School. She was a Candy Striper at the local hospital and worked with her Grannie Pierce at the truck stop.
She married Joe Latta on December 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and they enjoyed 57 years of a wonderful life together. They traveled the country for Joe’s Boilermaker work prior to moving to the Emmett community in 1977 for construction of Jeffrey Energy Center. They moved to the farm after the tornado in ‘78. Kate was a school bus driver for USD #321 for 29 years. She was a member of the Eagles Auxillary at Neodesha.
Kate was very strong willed woman who loved deeply and always told you what was what, wether you liked it or not. She enjoyed card playing, trips to the casino and riding buggies. She cherished any amount of time she got to spend with her family. However her greatest joy was found in being a Grannie to Jake and Cohen. She was so proud to be their Grannie and was an active part in both of their lives.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents,son-in-law, Lloyd “Pork” Springer; sister, Clara Willard; brother-in-law, Jimmy Willard; sister-in-law, Janice Pierce; and nephew, Chris Willard.
Survivors include her husband, Joe, of their home; son Quentin (Lisa) Latta, Louisville; two daughters, Tammy Springer, Wamego, and Robin (Chris) Knoblauch, Westmoreland; her brother Lewis Pierce, Altoona; granddaughter, Jake McNally-Knobauch and great-grandson, Cohen TenEyck; several nieces and nephews along with many friends who were like her family.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Piper Funeral Home. Interment will be in the St. Clere Cemetery, Emmett. Kate will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
