Kathryn Marie 'Kathy' (Lang) Grannell
Kathryn Marie “Kathy” (Lang) Grannell, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Advent Health South Overland Park Hospital after a short illness.

She was born February 18, 1938, in Great Bend Kansas to her parents Elmer Joseph and Kathryn Marie Dolechek Lang. She was raised by her grandparents Frank Joseph and Ida Adeline “Addie” Reif Lang. She was a 1956 graduate of Hoisington High School and attended Marymount College. Kathy worked for the State of Kansas, Topeka. While raising her family in Wamego, Kansas she held positions as the Welcome Wagon Greeter, bookkeeper for the Ford Motor Company, and finally for many years as the Branch Manager of Columbia Savings and Loan.