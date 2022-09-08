Kathryn Marie “Kathy” (Lang) Grannell, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas died on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Advent Health South Overland Park Hospital after a short illness.
She was born February 18, 1938, in Great Bend Kansas to her parents Elmer Joseph and Kathryn Marie Dolechek Lang. She was raised by her grandparents Frank Joseph and Ida Adeline “Addie” Reif Lang. She was a 1956 graduate of Hoisington High School and attended Marymount College. Kathy worked for the State of Kansas, Topeka. While raising her family in Wamego, Kansas she held positions as the Welcome Wagon Greeter, bookkeeper for the Ford Motor Company, and finally for many years as the Branch Manager of Columbia Savings and Loan.
Kathy was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, Wamego, for over 50 years, serving on the funeral committee, finance committee, and parish council.
Kathy was extremely active in the Wamego community in various organizations including the Red Cross Blood Drive, Girl Scouts, Wamego Chamber of Commerce, Wamego High School mentor program, and the local election board. In her retirement she enjoyed her bridge group and activities with the Kaw Valley State Bank’s Heritage Club. She was an avid card and game player and spent hours completing picture and crossword puzzles. In the last couple of years Kathy moved to Overland Park, Kansas, where she was surrounded by her children and their families.
Kathy married James Eugene “Gene” Grannell on July 29, 1961, at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Hoisington, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 30, 2001. She is survived by her son Mark (Christy) Grannell, Gardner, Kansas; four daughters, Gina (Tom) Gawlick, Overland Park, Kansas; Lisa Bartlett, Gardner, Kansas; Lori Grannell (David Demarest), Coral Springs, Florida, Dana Minihan, Gardner; Kansas; two half-sisters: Evelyn Huggins, Topeka, Kansas, Karen Kuntz, Larned, Kansas; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren with more on the way.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday (September 13, 2022) at 10:30 a.m.at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego, Kansas with Father Mike Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery.
The family will greet friends on Monday evening (September 12, 2022) from 6:00 to 7:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A Rosary prayer service will be held Tuesday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home in Wamego.
Memorials may be made to St. Bernard Church in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home – Wamego, 4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, Kansas 66547. Online condolences may be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
