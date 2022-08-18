Kenneth D. Wichman Aug 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth D. Wichman, 75, died August 16, 2022Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 A.M. August 23, St. Stanislas Catholic Church, RossvilleInurnment: Rossville CemeteryVisitation: 5:00-7:00 P.M. August 22, Dekat HallRosary: 7:00 P.M. in churchContributions: City of Rossville, c/o Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536Condolences: www.piperfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 79° Sunny Wamego, KS (66547) Today A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few passing clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 7:55 pm Full Forecast Newspaper Ads 2x4.5 Wamego Housing - Property 2x2.5 Help Wanted 2x4 Mercury PT mailroom 3x4 Mailroom 3x3 MM News reporter- 3x4 Mercury Marketing 3x5 MM-JCU-TT Customer Service T141646 6x20 Ord 591 pg 1 T141709 2x7.5 Wamego Housing T141646 6x6.5 Ord 591 pg 2 Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego man killed in three-car pile upTinkel family fundraiser reaches more than $42,500Monty Wayne RhineSchliffke named new Wamego Police ChiefRonald Alan CoxNannie Theresa (Henkins) BakerMary Dolores SchlegelLouis H. RiceMcKee wins reelection bidRosemary Elizabeth Schmeal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.