Korbin Ray Tinkel
Buy Now

Korbin Ray Tinkel

Korbin Ray Tinkel, 7 years old, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away August 13, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Korbin became a hero that day, donating his organs to 5 other individuals. Korbin’s caring heart allowed others to live on through him.

Korbin was born April 19, 2015, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Randy and Jillian (Schroeder) Tinkel. He was a second grader at Central Elementary School in Wamego and now a forever Super Raider.