Korbin Ray Tinkel, 7 years old, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away August 13, 2022, at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Korbin became a hero that day, donating his organs to 5 other individuals. Korbin’s caring heart allowed others to live on through him.
Korbin was born April 19, 2015, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of Randy and Jillian (Schroeder) Tinkel. He was a second grader at Central Elementary School in Wamego and now a forever Super Raider.
Korbin was very active and loved playing golf. He won several junior golf tournaments for his age group this past summer and loved spending time at the golf course with his Dad. Korbin also enjoyed spending time around his Dad’s big trucks and any other type of equipment that might be around, eager to learn as much as he possibly could. In addition to golf, Korbin loved swimming, playing soccer and baseball, and especially wrestling with his little brother Krew. Korbin loved going to church with his Daddy and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church with his family.
Korbin is survived by his mother, Jillian and brother, Krew, Wamego; his grandfather, Darrell Tinkel, Great Bend; grandfather, Jeff Schroeder and partner Becky May, Manhattan; Uncle Jared and Uncle Josh Schroeder (Becky), Manhattan; as well as many other cousins, extended family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. A rosary prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wamego Area Youth Golf Foundation (WAYGolf), which will be used to help construct a new practice facility at Wamego Country Club, where Randy and Korbin enjoyed countless hours together. Checks may be made out to WAYGolf (a 501c3 non-profit organization) and sent to WAYGolf-Tinkel Memorial, 700 Poplar, Wamego, KS 66547, or be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego. Memorial contributions may also be made online at www.thewcf.org Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
