On Friday, September 16, 2022, Larry M. Tesch, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away. He was seventy-six years old. Born to Mary E. Hawks and Elmer M. Tesch, in Springfield Ohio. Larry’s mother Mary, later remarried, James E. Sparks, whom Larry called Dad.
Larry met the love of his life “on a set up blind date, it was stated that he broke down.” From that moment on, he pursued to ask Miss Bonnie S. Williams to be his wife. After many attempts, over a year long courtship, Miss Bonnie S. Williams said yes to marry Larry, only after he told her he could cook (NOT so true). Wedded on Tuesday, May 12, 1964, Mr. and Mrs. Larry M. Tesch began their journey.
First born child on June 17, 1965 Becky Tesch Newton (Mark), with next one May 8, 1966 Doyle Tesch (Barbara), third on October 9, 1967, Larry Jr. (Life long friend Sandra Retter), fourth on December 12, 1969, Sue Tesch Schmidt (Joe), with the last “OOPs” child on May 14, 1978, Tina Tesch Newton (Mark Jr.).
Larry was known for the Jack of all Trades/Entrepreneur: He began his work as a Migrant Fruit/Vegetable Harvester/Manager that lead him with his family from Arkansas, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, with many memories of road side picnics and camping under the stars through the time span of 1964 to 1986. He also had many years of experience in Crop Farm Management from 1965 to 1986. He was a Professional Welder in the years of 1969 to 1998, Professional Roofer beginning in 1965, with owning his own company, Tesch Construction out of Wamego, KS from 1988 to 1992, Professional Over the Road Truck Driver from 1993 to 1998. And last, but most important, Larry was also a Professional Auto Junker from the years of 1964 to 2001. Larry always made sure that he took care of his sweetheart, Bonnie and their 5 children, with food on the table, roof over their heads, a place to sleep, with the deepest, strongest and most sincere love in his heart. Larry was known for fishing, he loved to be at the lake or on the river, he was at peace when he fished. His CB handle was the “200 Pound Runt,” the name given to him by his Dad, Jim Sparks. Retirement began fall of 1998, where Larry and his wife Bonnie, returned to Westmoreland, KS on October 5, 2001. Resided in Westmoreland, KS until July 26, 2022. Larry passed away peacefully, with family at his bedside, at his daughter’s home in Willard, KS.
Larry was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Seven Brothers and Three Sisters. Larry’s legacy lives on, with his surviving relatives: Spouse: Bonnie Sue Williams Tesch. Daughters: Becky Tesch Newton (Mark Sr.) Hoyt, KS, Sue Tesch Schmidt (Joe) Topeka KS, Tina Tesch Newton (Mark Jr.) Willard, KS. Sons: Doyle Tesch (Barbara) Topeka, KS, Larry Tesch Jr. (Life time friend Sandra Retter) Topeka, KS. Brothers: Theodore (Teddy) Butcher Tampa, FL. Sisters: Ella Mae Butcher Tampa, FL, Nancy Butcher Marked Tree, AR, Barbara Sparks Coppock Marked Tree, AR, Deborah F. Sparks Clayton (Jimmy deceased) Harrisburg, AR, Reatha Sparks (Joe Tacker) Tyronza, AR. Grandchildren: Josh Flerlage (Kiysa), Caleb Watson, Bonus: Amber Roach (Brian), Mark Newton Jr. (Tina), Liz Bartels (Tony)
DJ Tesch, April Tesch (Chris Perry), Tia Tesch (Jasimine), Christie Johnstone, Candice Jobe (Heath), Larry “Bubba” Tesch III, Clara Salzar (Alex), Matthew Flerlage (Miranda), Lisa Pasillas (Adam), Clay Flerlage, Bonus: Breanna Schmidt, Grace Schmidt, Justin Cox (Eric Luna), Jon Cox (Tiffany), Jordan (Jessica), Bonus: Shanna Thompson (Malachi) Bonus: Amariah Newton, Jazlyn Newton, Anthony Newton. Great Children: Amber Flerlage, Cheyanne Flerlage, Bonus: Emma, Jakob Jepsen, Brooklyn Dunlap (JOSH), Bonus: Alyssa Perry, Felicity Long (April), Brooke Borrenpohl, Jenna Borrenpohl, Lane Bartels (Liz), Lexi McDougal, Wesley Johnstone (Christie), Aubree Jobe, Dax Jobe (Candice) Brentley and Delaney Salazar (Clara), Anthony “Tony,” Adelina “Addy” Pasillas, Bonus: Eric Pasillas-
Potts (Lisa), Connor Hoepfinger (Mattew), Emerson Cox (Jordan), Bonus: Great Grandchildren: Zander, Alijah, Issac, Karlee Nelson (Shanna).
Life Celebration will be held at Rossville Bible Church 420 E Pottawatomie Street, Rossville, KS 66533. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:30 pm. Please make memorial contributions to Midland Care Connection Hospice, in honor of Larry M. Tesch.
Final resting place will be Friday, May 12, 2023 in Arkansas, with a family and friends gathering at the White River Annex Batesville, AR at 5pm.
