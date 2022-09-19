Larry M. Tesch

Larry M. Tesch

On Friday, September 16, 2022, Larry M. Tesch, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away. He was seventy-six years old. Born to Mary E. Hawks and Elmer M. Tesch, in Springfield Ohio. Larry’s mother Mary, later remarried, James E. Sparks, whom Larry called Dad.

Larry met the love of his life “on a set up blind date, it was stated that he broke down.” From that moment on, he pursued to ask Miss Bonnie S. Williams to be his wife. After many attempts, over a year long courtship, Miss Bonnie S. Williams said yes to marry Larry, only after he told her he could cook (NOT so true). Wedded on Tuesday, May 12, 1964, Mr. and Mrs. Larry M. Tesch began their journey.