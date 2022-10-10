Join us in mourning the passing of a loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather today.
Leo Dickinson, 88, of St. Marys, Kansas, passed away on Thursday (October 6, 2022) at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas.
Join us in mourning the passing of a loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather today.
Leo Dickinson, 88, of St. Marys, Kansas, passed away on Thursday (October 6, 2022) at Midland Hospice in Topeka, Kansas.
Born May 14, 1934, in Pleasant Plains, Iowa, Leo was the son of Virgil Henry and Thelma Maxine (Tucker) Dickinson.
He married Barbara Lee Axtell on October 4, 1958, in Colona, Illinois. She preceded him in death on April 28, 2007.
Leo served his country in the U. S. Marine Corps from 1957 – 1959. He had been a member of the St. George American Legion Post.
He was an active loved and well-respected member of the YLISSB System Amateur Radio Network. He operated as a Net Control operator several times a week.
He was also an avid outdoorsman’s, his passion was Duck Hunting, but he also enjoyed upland game bird hunting as well as fishing.
Leo was employed for over 35 years at Balderson’s Manufacturing in Wamego until his retirement. He also owned and operated Leo’s Taxidermy in St. George for many years.
Survivors include two sons, Billy Lee Dickinson (Deborah) of Wamego and Gerry Leon Dickinson (Angela) of Wamego; a daughter, Janey Marie DeVries of Nixa, MO; six grandchildren, Claire Mundell of Williams, OR, Matthew Mundell of Lawrence, KS, Nathan Dickinson of Wamego, Kasey Coon (Tim) of Wamego, Amelia Delay of Wamego and Hollis Berry of Kansas City, MO; three great grandchildren, Aiden Delay, Addilyn Delay and Naomi Coon all of Wamego; a brother, Louie Dickinson (Dottie) of Davenport, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Dickinson was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara; a son in law, Steve DeVries; and three brothers, James Leonard Dickinson, Thomas “Tom” Dickinson and Larry Dickinson.
Memorial Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at 11:00am at the St. George Cemetery with the Pastor Laura Burnet officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in lieu of flowers to:
YLISSB
Robert Percefull, Treasurer
4409 Grassy Field Drive
Raleigh, North Carolina 27610
c/o Scholarship - Leo Dickinson
Or they may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the St. George Fellowship Hall at 12:30 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.