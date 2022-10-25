Linda Gronquist
Linda Terese Gronquist, 72, of Alma, KS, passed away peacefully on, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Stormont Vail Hospital surrounded by her family.
Linda was born on April 8, 1950, in Kansas City, the daughter of Art and Sue Gillum Johnson. As a child she enjoyed childhood trips to Marquette, MI, a tradition she passed along to her own children during excursions to the island, wading in cold Lake Superior and enjoying pasties.
She attended Shawnee Mission North High School and Kansas State Teacher’s College, majoring in Education. She was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, serving as its Membership Chair and was thrilled when her granddaughter joined a sorority at ESU.
She was active in Girl Scouts as both a scout and a leader. Linda was also a gifted competitive dance roller skater, qualifying for both regional and national competitions and later teaching skating lessons.
She met her husband, David, on a blind date while in college. They married in 1972, enjoying trips to Hawaii, a cruise to Alaska for their 45th wedding anniversary, and a surprise party this past January to mark their 50th anniversary. He remains at their home in Alma along with their dog, Duo.
She worked for the State of Kansas for 36 years, starting as a Clerk Typist and advancing to a Procurement Officer IV, retiring in 2016. She belonged to the Kansas Association for Public Purchasing Professionals and was a Capital Representative for many years, serving as Membership Chair, Vice President, and President of the organization.
She was an active member of Peace United Church of Christ, serving on committees and the Consistory, including as President, and supporting White Memorial Camp.
Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, including annual traditions of apple picking, pumpkin patch, summer vacations in Branson, Missouri, school programs, athletic events, and holiday baking – peanut brittle was her specialty! Those who were lucky enough to be on her Christmas card list looked forward to her letter with updates on the year’s happenings. She also enjoyed occasional trips to the casino, especially with her daughters, who were more fun than David, and took a trip to Las Vegas for her 40th wedding anniversary.
She leaves behind her husband, David, of Alma, KS and daughters, Julie Gronquist-Blodgett (Clifford) of Kansas City, Missouri, their children Izah, Jacob, Declan, Wally, and Emery, and Jessica Clark (Darius) of Overland Park, KS, their children Aaliyah and Jaeden, along with brother-in-law Paul Gronquist (Susan), and sister by a different mother, Sara Schubert, along with loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ginny, infant son, Anton, and brother-in-law, John.
