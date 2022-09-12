LoRene Wille

LoRene Marie (Straub) Wille, age 91, died September 7, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones, at the Good Samaritan Society -Valley Vista Care Home in Wamego,

She was born August 30, 1931, in Wamego, Kansas, the oldest of eleven children born to Otto J. and Arleen K, (Immenschuh) Straub.