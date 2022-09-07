Lula Marie Manning

Lula Marie Manning, 81, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Wamego, Kansas, died July 31, 2022, in Phoenix. She and her husband, Duane relocated to Scottsdale several years ago from Wamego to live closer to their daughter.

Lula was born November 19, 1940, near Wamego, the daughter of Alvin E. and Harriet (Welch) Griffith. She attended local grade school and graduated in 1958 from Wamego High School. Lula worked several years doing bookkeeping and accounting, first, at the courthouse in Clay Center, then for Wells Home Builders in Kansas City, Missouri, and then on Fort Riley.