Lula Marie Manning, 81, of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Wamego, Kansas, died July 31, 2022, in Phoenix. She and her husband, Duane relocated to Scottsdale several years ago from Wamego to live closer to their daughter.
Lula was born November 19, 1940, near Wamego, the daughter of Alvin E. and Harriet (Welch) Griffith. She attended local grade school and graduated in 1958 from Wamego High School. Lula worked several years doing bookkeeping and accounting, first, at the courthouse in Clay Center, then for Wells Home Builders in Kansas City, Missouri, and then on Fort Riley.
Lula married Duane Dallas Manning on August 26, 1970, in Miami, Oklahoma. Duane preceded her in death on March 10, 2018.
Lula and Duane loved to travel and enjoyed many cruises. She also was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed regular trips to Starbucks. After moving to Arizona, Lula and Duane were well known around the community where they were often seen walking together hand in hand. When living in Wamego, Lula attended First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.
Lula is survived by her daughter; Malinda Manning-Odle, Scottsdale, Arizona; her stepchildren, Patrick Manning, Wamego, and Victoria Manning, Minnesota; her grandchildren Dallas, Skylar, Nicholas, Pamela, Phillip and James; and her sister, Alice Ledeboer (Robert), Silver Lake. Lula was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Joseph Frances Griffith.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 9:00 am. Inurnment will follow in Louisville cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Columbian Theatre, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
