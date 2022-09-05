Marguerite L. Williams had her heavenly homecoming on September 1, 2022.
She was born September 3, 1925 in Ottawa, Kansas. She was born to Daisy and Albert Hedrick and had an older half-brother, William Homan. She graduated from Kansas University in 1946 and started teaching school in a one room school in Wakefield, Kansas. She married Ira Williams in 1948. After his graduation from K-State, they relocated to Rossville. They had three children: George (Sharron) Williams, Mary (Jim) Dahlberg, and Carl (Pam) Williams.
Survivors also include 7 grandsons, 1 great grandson, and 6 great granddaughters.
Marguerite taught mostly music in both grade schools and high schools. She taught private piano lessons to many, many children and adults.
She resided in Oklahoma City since 2003. She was active in Rossville Methodist, Delia Presbyterian, Rolling Hills Christian, Cherokee Hills Christian OKC, and Crossings OKC Churches.
Memorial donations in her name may be made out to FORA (Friends of Recovery Association) Topeka Oxford Houses, 1100 SW Wanamaker Drive, Suite 5, Topeka, Kansas 66604
Family will greet friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at Parker Price Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 10:00 am. Graveside will be held at 11:30 am at Walnut Hill Cemetery (Grove). To leave a message for the family, please visit www.parkerpricefh.com
