Marie Elainia “Mia” Ines, 53, of St. George, Kansas, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with Leiomyosarcoma cancer at her home on October 1, 2022.
Born October 2, 1968, in Fort Madison, Iowa, Marie was the daughter of Ernesto and Beverly (Mehl) Ines.
She attended school in St. George, Kansas. She later attended Seminole Community College in Florida where she received an associate degree and pursued a career medical transcription.
Mia was a proud mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed her cats, music, and all things nature. She had a passion for collecting arrowheads and especially loved heart-shaped rocks often saying they were kisses from angels when she came across them.
Survivors include her parents, Ernesto and Beverley Ines; daughters, Michelle, Aaliyah, and Yazmine; son, Steven, sister; Shannon (Derek) McMullen, Tayia, Trista, and Tiffany; brother; Antonio (Mandy Christie) Ines, Shirley, Nicholasa, Brayden, and Brentley; and her companion Monte Adkins.
Mia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Virginia Mehl, Teofilo and Nicholasa Ines, and her uncle David Mehl.
Mia bequeathed her body for scientific research due to the extreme rareness of her cancer. Leiomyosarcoma (LMS) accounts for less than 1% of all known cancers. Although her courageous battle with cancer has ended, it is our hope that her request to have her body bequeathed this research will help others suffering from this rare form of cancer.
A memorial service will be held on November 5, 2022, at the Blackjack Recreation Center, St. George, KS at 1:30 p.m. with a visitation following until 5:00 p.m.
Memorials are requested to the LMS Cancer Foundation or the Marie Ines Memorial Fund and can be left in the care of the funeral home. 4370 Salzer Rd, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left online.
