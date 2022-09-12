Mary Ann White, 90, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Wellspring Care Home in Westmoreland. She was the loving wife of Ralph D White and mother to her four children: Randy, Kara, Gary, and Brian.

Mary Ann was born on May 4, 1932 (She would often mention she had an easy birthdate to remember: 5-4-3-2) to Merle Revere and Lillian May (Viar) Henre in Kansas City, KS. She received her degree in Education and Home Economics from Kansas State University in 1954. On December 4, 1955, Mary Ann married Ralph Duane White. Together they resided in, Moscow, KS, Angel Fire, NM, Wamego, KS, and Westmoreland, KS.