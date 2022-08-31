Patricia E. Kuhn, 72, of Olathe, KS formerly of Overland Park, KS passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born February 6, 1950 in Wamego, Kansas.
Patricia was a loving, creative and warm hearted wife, mother, nana, sister and friend. She loved to create, and spent her free time throughout her life making personalized greeting cards, scrapbooking, sewing, and coloring. Her family was her passion, and she loved visiting with her parents and her siblings, shopping and laughing with her daughters, and spending time with her three grandsons. Patricia and Randy enjoyed traveling, often visiting Randy’s family in Tulsa, Oklahoma, long weekends in Branson, Missouri, and heading to the Colorado mountains with Patricia’s family. Patricia also enjoyed celebrating her family’s Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation heritage. Her Potawatomi name was “Wasokwe”, which means “she who shines upon others”. Patricia’s life exemplified that name.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 52 years, Randy L. Kuhn; daughters, Amy Schwartz (Chad) and Ailie Kofoid (Eric); grandsons, Trevor Schwartz, Aaron Kofoid and Andrew Kofoid; mother, Dorothy Eileen Pearl; and siblings, Mike Pearl, Doyle Pearl, Susan Johnston and Don Pearl. She was preceded in death by her father, James B. Pearl.
Patricia’s Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 17 at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, Overland Park, KS with burial to follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Memorial contributions may be given to Villa St. Francis at General Giving (salsalabs.org)
