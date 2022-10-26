Paul Henningsen Oct 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Wayne “P.W.” Henningsen, 85, of Belvue, died, October 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 65° Partly Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 3:57 pm Full Forecast Essential Calendar Calendar free Medicare Counseling - Wamego Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm Wamego Senior & Community Center Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email People in Pottawatomie seeking updates about their Medicare are invited to make a counseling appointment at the Medicare Open Enrollment event. Calendar Popcorn Concert Thursday, October 27th, 2022 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Wamego High School Free Will Donation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email See and hear the Wamego High School vocal and instrumental musicians at the annual Popcorn Concert! Calendar free Fresh Conversations Nutrition Class Thursday, October 27th, 2022 @ 11:15 am Wamego Senior & Community Center Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fresh Conversations free nutrition class will be held at the Wamego Senior Center. The discussion topics are high blood pressure and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH). Calendar free Creative Meal Solutions Free Nutrition Class Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 @ 10:00 am Wamego United Methodist Church Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Creative Meal Solutions free nutrition class and cooking demo. Church multi-purpose room (enter East doors). Lesson topics will include meal planning and grocery shopping money-saving strategies. Newspaper Ads 2x2 Caregiver 1x4 Landmark Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStill Undefeated! Raiders down Cowboys 49-0Kathleen WendlandBeverly Ann HillWamego 'truck route' completedTwo vie for Wamego City CommissionMustangs down Panthers 46-20 for district titleSt. Marys, Wabaunsee bow out of 2A tourneyPott. Co. has two ballot 'questions'Ella and Richard KimmalRegional, Sub-State Round-up Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.