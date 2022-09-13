Penny Sue (Clark) Morse, 57, of Wamego, passed away September 8, 2022 at home with family at her side. She fought a courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.
Penny was born on August 7, 1965, in Lancaster, CA, the daughter of James and Judy (Davis) Clark.
On September 27, 1986, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Morse, Jr. of Wamego, KS. He survives of the home.
She is also survived by her children: daughter, Tara Morse, Wamego, KS; sons, Robert (Amy) Morse III, Wamego, KS and Curtis (Valerie) Morse, Emporia, KS; father, James Clark; brother Jim (Terry) Clark; sister, Jody (Mike) Hooper; 2 grandchildren, Kaden and Vita Morse; and 3 step-grandchildren, Taylor, Preston and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Clark.
When her children were young, she ran a daycare caring for many children. She also worked for Wamego, St. Marys and Council Grove Telecommunications Systems, Inc., Dyers, Aero-Mod, and Browns Chevrolet.
Her hobbies were cross-stitching, flower gardening, baking, and playing cards.
Visitation is at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services are September 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Cross Point Church in Wamego, burial is at St. George Cemetery. Penny will lie in-state at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to St. Judes Children Hospital and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
