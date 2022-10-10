Ralph Joseph Ponte, 71, of McFarland, Kansas, passed away on Friday (October 7, 2022) at his home.
He was born in Topeka on July 4, 1951 to Nina Burch McKinley and Ralph McKinley. At a young age he was adopted and raised by Mary Burch and Patrick Ponte on a farm 4.5 miles east of Hoyt, Kansas. He graduated from Hoyt High School and served in the United States Army.
Ralph was employed with Santa Fe Railroad from 1973 to 1993, then started R.J. Ponte Construction specializing in building Custom Homes. He retired in 2018. Ralph was an exceptional craftsman and continued his love of woodworking as a hobby.
Ralph was active with the McFarland PRIDE volunteer group, Relay for Life and with CASA in Topeka. He enjoyed attending race car events, hunting and fishing on the farmland, and fishing yearly in Canada with close friends. He cherished road trips for work and pleasure, Jeep rides, visiting new places, and attending concerts with the love of his life. He was always sure to make the most of every experience and return with stories to tell. He was a great storyteller and found joy in sharing with others. Ralph had a way of making every person in the room feel important. He genuinely loved people, leaving a lasting impression on those he met.
He was a very proud father and grandfather who loved watching his grandchildren play sports and attending all their events. Time spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was the highlight of his life.
Ralph was preceded in death by a twin brother at birth, his parents, a younger brother Thomas Ponte and two older sisters Edie Adams and Georgia Bonneson.
He was united in marriage to Sandra Barngrover on August 18, 1972. They were later divorced. On February 14, 1991 Ralph married Bernita Mongold Tryon. She was killed in a tragic auto accident on September 9, 1998. On August 3, 2002 Ralph was united in marriage to Marilyn Meseke Gasperich at his home in Auburn, Kansas. She survives at their home in McFarland, Kansas.
Ralph is also survived by his children Teresa Ponte (Al), Meriden, Amy Ponte, Topeka, August Wessel (Andrew), Minot, North Dakota, Dustin Gasperich (Jen), Topeka, Krista Hurla (Chad), Paxico, Rachel Sisson, (Jared), Berryton, Lindsay Falk (Josh), Alma, one brother Nick Nicolay (Lisa), Nebraska City, Nebraska, thirteen (13) grandchildren Ellen Doty, Devin Ponte, Brandon Gasperich (Marisa), Mackenzie Johanek (Tucker), Jordyn and Jayde Berroth, Easton Sisson, Peyton, Katelyn, Brady and Cole Hurla, Haidyn and Mason Falk, and two (2) great-grandchildren Oaklee and Bodhi Gasperich.
Funeral services will be held on Friday morning (October 14, 2022) at 10:30 in the Alma United Methodist Church with Pastor Kyle Scheideman officiating. Burial with Military Honors will in the McFarland City Cemetery.
Ralph will lie in state Thursday afternoon at 5:00 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home in Alma.
Memorials are requested to McFarland Pride or the Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation.org) and may be left with Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
