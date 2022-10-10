Ponte
Ralph Joseph Ponte, 71, of McFarland, Kansas, passed away on Friday (October 7, 2022) at his home.

He was born in Topeka on July 4, 1951 to Nina Burch McKinley and Ralph McKinley. At a young age he was adopted and raised by Mary Burch and Patrick Ponte on a farm 4.5 miles east of Hoyt, Kansas. He graduated from Hoyt High School and served in the United States Army.