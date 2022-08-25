Randy Lee Tinkel, 37, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away, August 10, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident east of Wamego.
Randy was born January 24, 1985, in Great Bend, Kansas, the son of Darrell and Carma (Juergensen) Tinkel. Randy was a graduate of Great Bend High School where he was a standout athlete and he attended Barton County Community College as well as Manhattan Technical College. Randy loved to play sports all the way into his adult years. Within the past 5 years, Randy took up golf and was the captain of the WCC K-Cup team. His passion for golf trickled down to Korbin, and most of their time together was spent on the course. As an avid outdoorsman, Randy also enjoyed hunting and participating in coyote hunting contests.
Randy was the owner and operator of RT Trucking in Wamego and had become very well known in the area for his driveway and decorative rock business. Randy had a true passion for his business and was proud of all he had accomplished.
Randy married Jillian Crystal Schroeder on September 24, 2011, in Manhattan. She survives at their home. Randy is survived by his son, Krew, also of the home; his father, Darrell Tinkel, Great Bend. Father-in-law, Jeff Schroeder and partner Becky May, Brother-in-law, Jared Schroeder, Manhattan, Brother-in-law Josh Schroeder and wife Becky, Manhattan; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Randy was preceded in death by his mother Carma as well as his Mother-in-law Rhonda.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6:00 pm, Monday, August 29, 2022, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. A rosary prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Wamego Area Youth Golf Foundation (WAYGolf), which will be used to help construct a new practice facility at Wamego Country Club, where Randy and Korbin enjoyed countless hours together. Checks may be made out to WAYGolf (a 501c3 non-profit organization) and sent to WAYGolf-Tinkel Memorial, 700 Poplar, Wamego, KS 66547, or be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego. Memorial contributions may also be made online at www.thewcf.org Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
