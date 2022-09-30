Sharon Faye (Piper) Caster, 70, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully with family at her side the morning of September 28, 2022.
She was born June 8, 1952 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Leland “Dean” Piper and Fae Faith (Harrell) Piper. Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Wamego High School and a 1974 graduate of Kansas State University with a B.S. degree in sociology, majoring in social work. She also took graduate courses in business administration at Southwest Missouri State University.
Sharon was a life-long advocate for families, spending her entire career working for Kansas Social and Rehabilitation Services offices ensuring dependent children had the resources and support they needed to thrive.
In her spare time, she enjoyed cheering on K-State football and basketball, Kansas City Royals baseball, and Kansas City Chiefs football. One of her favorite memories was taking her father Dean to the 1985 World Series game. Sharon was also an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, and spending time with her family.
Raising her daughter, Jana, was Sharon’s greatest joy. She showered her with love and affection, and as a single mother, always made sure Jana had opportunities to explore her interests and passions. Sharon rarely ever missed a game, concert, or school event. When Jana played in the marching band at K-State, Sharon made sure to be in attendance at the football games to support her daughter. Once her grandchildren came along, she doted just as much on them. She especially loved watching her oldest grandson, Dylan, play soccer.
Sharon is survived by her mother Fae F. Piper; daughter Jana Thomas and son-in-law Dusty of Manhattan, Kansas; grandsons Dylan, Ethan, and Wyatt Thomas; and great grandson Finley Thomas; siblings James D. Piper and his wife Irma of Manhattan, Kansas, and Candace A. Bahner and her husband Kim of Belvue, Kansas; nieces Kari Roberts and her husband Loren and Tanya Riley and her husband Neil; nephew Tyson Bahner; and five great nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father Leland “Dean” Piper in 2012.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel with Pastor Melissa Atchinson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to services, beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Interment will follow services in the St. George Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas State University Foundation in Sharon’s name, where funds will help students studying sociology/social work. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation: Fund M47421, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials, please indicate designation “Sharon Caster Memorial Fund (M47421).”
The Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
