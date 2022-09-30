Sharon Faye (Piper) Caster, 70, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away peacefully with family at her side the morning of September 28, 2022.

She was born June 8, 1952 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Leland “Dean” Piper and Fae Faith (Harrell) Piper. Sharon was a 1970 graduate of Wamego High School and a 1974 graduate of Kansas State University with a B.S. degree in sociology, majoring in social work. She also took graduate courses in business administration at Southwest Missouri State University.