Wamego – Stefanie Linn Turner, 44, passed away September 27, 2022 in Wamego.
She was born July 4, 1978 in Larned, the daughter of Philip Alan and Ann Vratil Schreiber.
A Larned resident until 2001, she moved to Wamego where she was the head of the billing department at Manhattan Dermatology. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned. She was always a helper and was active in the kids wrestling club. She loved music, reading, dogs, fishing, taking pictures, being outdoors, decorating for the holidays, watching the Chiefs and all K-State sports. She especially loved watching her kids, nieces and nephews in sports and all their activites.
On October 23, 1999 she married Cody Joe Turner at Larned; he survives.
Other survivors include: mother, Ann Schreiber, Larned; children, Adreana and Dalton Turner, of the home; sister, Emily (Michael) Racette, Larned; nieces and nephews, Jocelynn, Logan, Brayson, Camden, Kennedy, Savannah; and her beloved dogs, Mocha and Ashford.
She was preceded in death by: her father, Philip Schreiber; grandfather, Leon Schreiber, grandparents, Bill and Mildred Hanshew, and Leo and Nina Vratil.
Memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Larned, with Father Bernard Felix presiding. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned, with family present from 4-6 p.m. Inurnment will be in the Larned Cemetery. A Celebration of Life in Wamego will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Wamego Fireworks Fund or Wamego Wrestling Club, both in care of Beckwith Mortuary, PO Box 477, Larned, Kansas 67550. Personal condolences may be left at www.beckwithmortuary.com.
