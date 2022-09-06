Wilma Genell Benton

Wilma Genell Benton, 85, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Luke Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a long-time member of the Wamego community.

Wilma was born September 15, 1936, in Wevaco, West Virginia, the daughter of Norman and Orva (Morris) Shirley. She was raised her first several years as a coal miner’s daughter, living in a coal mining camp. Wilma graduated from Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She then attended business college to become a legal secretary and worked for a local law firm.