Wilma Genell Benton, 85, of Wamego, Kansas, died Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Luke Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a long-time member of the Wamego community.
Wilma was born September 15, 1936, in Wevaco, West Virginia, the daughter of Norman and Orva (Morris) Shirley. She was raised her first several years as a coal miner’s daughter, living in a coal mining camp. Wilma graduated from Point Pleasant High School in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. She then attended business college to become a legal secretary and worked for a local law firm.
Wilma met the love of her life on a blind date set up by her cousin. She married Bobby D. Benton three months later on July 3, 1961, in Leon, West Virginia. They moved to Louisville in 1963 and lived in Wamego since moving there in 1968. Bobby preceded her in death on November 20, 2012.
After her marriage, Wilma was a homemaker caring for her growing family. She also did part-time work cleaning homes and businesses and did baby sitting in her home. She had a strong faith and loved doing her Bible studies. She also enjoyed shopping, playing games, working crosswords, puzzles, and traveling, often to visit family in West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Trips to Branson were also a favorite. After her Lord, Wilma’s passion was her family. She was completely devoted to them and would do whatever was possible to help them. She attended Bible Baptist Church in Wamego, Harvest Baptist Church in Manhattan, then in later years, St. Marys Bible Baptist Church.
Wilma is survived by her children; Bobby Benton, Jr. and Ronald Benton (Sandra), both of Louisville, and Christine Nott (Richard D.), Wamego; her grandchildren, Andrew Benton (Jamie), Jeremy Benton, Erica Benton, Danielle Nott, and Madison Nott; and her great-grandchildren, Atreyu Benton, Dexter Benton, Porter Benton, Gage Benton, and Aurora Benton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her great-grand son, Leon Benton, and her siblings, Harold, Johney, and Violet Shirley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Pastor Dean Scott will be officiating. Burial will follow in Louisville cemetery. The family will greet friends prior to the service, beginning at 9:30 am. They suggest memorial contributions be made out to Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home to help the family with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.