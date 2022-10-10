Because I've been in Kansas – and Wamego – a very long time, most people don't realize I'm not from here. Like many others, I arrived via the Army to Fort Riley, liked it and stayed.
However, in the deep recesses of my heart, a part of me will always consider Fort Myers, Fla. to be my hometown. I was born and raised there, lived there until I was 19 and joined the military.
I've not been back in 35 years, so I did not see Lee County grow to nearly 750,000 people. It didn't really strike me until I saw the photos from Hurricane Ian how much was new … and how much was gone.
In my mind, it's still an area of about 250,000 folks – plus a bunch of snowbirds. Around the Edison Home and Ft. Myers High School, which I attended, it's green and sleepy ... kids still fish tadpoles out of the creek. Rows of palm trees line McGregor Blvd., hundreds of boats fill the downtown marina along the Caloosahatchee River. The idyllic beach, known as one of the safest in the world.
In the heartbreaking pictures posted online, I saw that growth – and that destruction.
The beach I played on is gone. The shoreline will never be the same, the contours forever changed by the ravages of storm surge, wind and tide. Iconic buildings destroyed. One of those is the Chapel by the Sea, serving worshipers for more than 100 years. It survived $1.5 million in damage from Hurricane Charley in 2005, but suffered total destruction from Ian. Times Square, the iconic party central of the beach is gone. The fishing pier, obliterated.
Sanibel Island, home of the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge, was one of my favorite places to visit as a child. A nod to “old Florida”, the island took the brunt of the storm. It may never recover.
All those boats in the marina? Destroyed. The Caloosahatchee, long and wide, invited Ian right in. The boats were tossed ashore by the storm, as easily if they had been toys in a bathtub pushed aside by a child having a tantrum.
My area of town didn't fare too badly, but many of those old homes were built of cinder block – with storms in mind. My old house is still standing. The grounds of the Edison home were damaged, but the building itself is intact.
Most importantly, the friends I have still have down there came through, some missing cars and facing flood water damage, but alive and well.
They will rebuild … Florida always does. It will never be the same, but Florida never is.
For me, despite the pictures, Fort Myers shall remain in my memory as a bit of paradise … where a child could run and play on the beach, enjoying the sun and surf, plucking sand dollars from the shallow water … before 500,000 more people arrived and before the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian.