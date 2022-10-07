Editor's note: Watch for Homecoming festivities and game gallery updates later this weekend.
Wamego, Oct. 7 – Colin Donahue helmed the Raiders tonight for a 36-5 Homecoming victory, but Wamego had a bit of a surprise for the visiting Thunderbirds – Hayden Oviatt, who had been out due to an injury, took his first snap of the season and cut through the Shawnee Heights line to score.
“Hayden was ready,” commented WHS Coach Weston Moody, “but not quite at 100 percent, so we didn't play him a lot.”
The Raiders got off to a quick start, scoring on their first possession with a 15-yard Donahue to Hagan Johnson pass play. Noah Ficke added the kick and put Wamego up 7-0.
Wamego pulled off a second TD in the quarter. The Raiders were forced to punt on their second possession, but the Thunderbirds muffed the return, giving Wamego the ball on the Shawnee Heights 22. Two plays later, Donahue and Johnson connected again, this time for an 18-yard TD. Ficke tapped in the PAT and the Raiders ended the first quarter up 14-0.
Wamego didn't rest on its laurels. On the first possession of the second period, Donahue hit Chase Cottam for a 15-yard TD pass. With Ficke's kick, the Raiders enjoyed a 21-0 advantage and the defense kept Shawnee Heights from scoring for the rest of the half.
The Thunderbirds had possession of the ball for slightly over eight minutes to start the third period, eventually scoring on a two-yard pass. The kick failed, leaving the score at 21-6.
Cottam took ensuing kick-off return to the 26 yard line. A couple plays later, Oviatt stepped in, took that first snap and rushed six yards to score. Ficke's kick made the score 28-6 at the end of the third period.
Wamego had a final touchdown in the fourth when Donahue went to Johnson again for a 36-yard TD pass. Ficke moved the score to 35-6 which proved to be the Homecoming final tally.
The Raiders have a long road trip next Friday, traveling to Clearwater. The Indians (3-3) lost to Hesston tonight 42-0.