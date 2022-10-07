Editor's note: Watch for Homecoming festivities and game gallery updates later this weekend.

Wamego, Oct. 7 – Colin Donahue helmed the Raiders tonight for a 36-5 Homecoming victory, but Wamego had a bit of a surprise for the visiting Thunderbirds – Hayden Oviatt, who had been out due to an injury, took his first snap of the season and cut through the Shawnee Heights line to score.