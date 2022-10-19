The Kansas State High School Activities Association has announced the sub-state seedings for Classes 3-2-1A.
Class 3 A – Oct. 22
Rossville (32-5) is the top seed in the Silver Lake Sub-State Tournament. The Lady Dawgs will take on 8-seed Wellsville (11-23) at 2 p.m. on the west court. The winner of that match will play the winner of the Silver Lake (No. 4, 24-11) vs. Santa Fe Trail (No. 5, 22-11) match in the semis.
Class 2 A – Oct. 22
St. Marys is hosting its Sub-State Tournament. Wabaunsee is also playing in that event.
The three-seed Lady Bears (21-15) will play the six-seed Mission Valley (13-22), on the east court after the first match, which is set for 2 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of the Valley Heights (No. 2, 22-13) vs. Republic County (No. 7, 10-23) match.
The fifth seeded Lady Chargers (17-19) will take on 4-seed Cair Paravel (14-12) on the west court after the first match which is set for 2 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the Maranatha Christian Academy (No. 1, 25-12) vs. KC Christian (No. 8, 5-27) match.
Class 1A DI – Oct. 22
Onaga will play at the Centralia Sub-State Tournament.
The fourth seeded Lady Buffalo (17-15) will take on 5-seed Burlingame (16-16) at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will play Doniphan West (31-5) the number one seed, which has a first-round bye.