The doubles team of Sarah Jones and Brittney Crubel placed third at last week’s Regional Tournament, held in Topeka, earning themselves a state berth.
The top six finishers advance.
Seeded second going into the tournament, the pair had a bye to open the competition. They then played Clara Gfeller and Meredith Kuntz of Chapman, winning 6-2, 6-2. That advanced them to meet third seed Livi Shull and Grace Tucker of Bishop Miege, where the Wamego pair lost 6-5, 6-1. Going into the consolation round, they played Hayden’s fourth seeded Briahanna Barnett and Sloane Sims, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to take third place.
The Wamego girls will play in the state tournament this Friday and Saturday at the Prairie Village – Harmon Park Tennis Complex, Prairie Village.
• Addison Denney entered the competition as the fifth seed in singles. She defeated Emily Howarter of Baldwin, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of competition. Denney then fell to Bishop Miege’s Dania Loredo, 6-1, 6-1. That put her in the consolation bracket, where she fell to Chapman’s Avery Baer, 6-0, 6-1.
• Rebekah Jones entered as the seventh seed single, and won her opening round against Raygen Paddock, Ottawa, 6-5, 6-3. She then fell to Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 6-0, 6-0, dropping to the consolation round. There she fell to Hayden’s Grace Funk, 6-0, 6-1.
• Maya Gallagher and Kyla McAdams entered the competition as the eighth seeded doubles team. They won their first round against Baldwin’s Makayla Hirschmann and Audrey Darnell, 6-1, 6-1. They then fell to the number one seed and eventual champions, Hayden’s Emily Sheetz and Lauren Sandstrom, 6-1, 6-1. They were knocked out of the tournament in the consolation round, falling to Bishop Miege’s Emma Lazarczyk and Claire Winklhofer, 6-4, 6-1.
• Team Results – Hayden, 1st, 21; Bishop Miege, 2nd, 17; Chapman, 3rd, 12; Wamego, 4th, 8; Baldwin, Ottawa, Paola, tie, 5th, no points.
Alivia Sherer, a Rossville senior, placed third at the Marysville regional tournament, winning a state spot. She will take a 19-8 record into the state tournament which will be held Oct. 14-15 at the Topeka-Kossover Tennis Center.
