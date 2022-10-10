Lady Raider volleyball active Beth Day The Times Beth Day Author email Oct 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Roofed! Wamego's Grace Morenz (13) and Ryann Langvardt (10) successfully defend against a Concordia attack. Beth Day The Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wamego volleyball was active last week, starting with a Tuesday home dual against Concordia.The Lady Raiders varsity team then traveled to the Council Grove Invitational Saturday.Concordia Dual• Varsity: The Lady Raiders lost both matches to Concordia 21-25, 23-25; 20-25, 22-25.• Junior Varsity: The JV squad split, losing the first match 25-14, 20-25, 13-15, but coming back to win the second, 25-17, 25-18.• C-Squad: The C-Team also split, falling in the first match, 21-25, 17-25, but bouncing back to take the second, 25-6, 25-19.Council Grove InvitationalWamego didn't place in the Council Grove tourney, as their pool play results dropped them into the consolation game, where they fell to Jeff West, 19-25, 7-25.In pool play, the Lady Raiders fell to Clay Center, 12-25, 10-25; Abilene, 15-25, 18-25; and Santa Fe trail, 25-19, 13-25, 10-25. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today