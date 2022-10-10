Wamego High School, St. Marys High School and St. Mary's Academy all hit the trail last Thursday at the Sabetha Cross Country Invitational, with the Lady Raiders taking second in the girls varsity race and the Raider JV boys winning their event.
The Raiders only sent varsity girls and junior varsity boys, the Bears ran in both boys and girls events, and the Crusaders competed in the boys varsity race.
“All our girls seemed excited about running on this challenging course,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “This is the most comfortable they have looked in three or four weeks.
"Taylor Umscheid, Emelia Wilkerson, Katie Shea, and Isabella Wilber all ran one of their better races," he continued. "Molly Zachgo and Kylee Rice did a good job of competing. It was nice to have Elsie Rickstrew, our number one runner, back after missing last week. She ran another outstanding race. Unfortunately we did not have Sariah Pittenger-Reed, who is a key runner on our team. Hopefully we will have our varsity runners all back in the near future.”
The boys JV kept up their winning streak.
“All our guys did a nice job,” Patton said, “we've been seeing a lot of progress on a weekly basis. Jackson Annan, one of our promising freshman, ran an excellent race. Our older guys did a nice job of running and aggressive race. Our other young guys – Luke Ault, Emil Wolfe, Tasen Nickel, Owen Neely Josh Pugh , David Benson, Justin Booth, and Quin Leitch – all worked hard.”
Girls Fun Run
• St. Marys Individual Results – Willow Lamberson, 17th, 15:27.
Girls Varsity
• St. Marys Individual Results – Isabelle McCann, 44th, 29:30.84; Gabby Gonzalez, 45th, 30:12.32; Olivia Schaefer, 49th, 32:45:09
• Wamego Individual Results – Elsie Rickstrew, 7th, 22:27.75; Taylor Umscheid, 10th, 22:56.77; Emilia Wilkerson, 13th, 23:42.12; Katherine Shea, 17th, 23:58.1; Isabella Wilber, 26th, 25:26.02; Molly Zachgo, 31st, 26:10.97.
• Team Results – Baldwin, 1st, 36; Wamego, 2nd, 70; Nemaha Central, 3rd, 89; Doniphan West, 4th, 100; Marysville, 5th, 106; Sabetha, 6th, 120; Jackson Heights, 7th, 163.
Girls Junior Varsity
• Wamego Individual Results – Kylee Rice, 7th, 29:15.9.
Boys Varsity
• St. Mary's Academy Individual Results – Xavier Gresham, 7th, 18:23.92; Daniel Schwanbeck, 10th, 18:31.88; Thomas Cresham, 22nd, 19:45.67; Thomas Harpe, 30th, 20:17.04; Ambrose Childs, 32nd, 20:18.98; Sean McDonald, 48th, 22:13.89
• St. Marys High School Individual Results – Tug Wilson, 16th, 19:18.72; Peyton Poppelreiter, 34th, 20:23.21; Isaac Gonzalez, 47th, 21:55.62; Layne DeLong, 50th, 22:32.81; Shane Herrington, 55th, 22:51.55; Coleton DeLong, 56th, 22:44.61; Josh Henderson, 58th, 23:08.67.
• Team Results – Marysville, 1st, 42; Nemaha Central, 2nd, 72; Baldwin, 3rd, 82; St. Mary's Academy, 4th, 85; Sabetha, 5th, 88; Jeff West, 6th, 161; St. Marys High School, 7th, 170; Jackson Heights, 8th, 206.
Boys Junior Varsity
• St. Marys Individual Results – Brayden Reiners, 17th, 22:35.42; Clayton Long, 19th, 23:06.01; Austin Mores, 26th, 25:02.08.
• Wamego Individual Results – Jackson Annan, 1st, 19:11.33; Isaac Wilber, 3rd, 20:15.65; Ethan Ibendahl, 4th, 20:16.48; Joey Doza, 5th, 20:24.65; Zyrain Frizzell, 9th, 21:00.58; Luke Ault, 10th, 21:10.17; Emil Wolfe, 13th, 21:21.51; Tasen Nickel, 14th, 21:34.73; Owen Neely, 15th, 22:10.87; Josh Pugh, 18th, 22:56.1; David Benson, 23rd, 24:00.49; Justin Booth, 25th, 24:34.75; Quinn Leitch, 33rd, 31:48.48.
• Team Results – Wamego, 1st, 22; Marysville, 2nd, 34.