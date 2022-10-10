Wamego High School, St. Marys High School and St. Mary's Academy all hit the trail last Thursday at the Sabetha Cross Country Invitational, with the Lady Raiders taking second in the girls varsity race and the Raider JV boys winning their event.

The Raiders only sent varsity girls and junior varsity boys, the Bears ran in both boys and girls events, and the Crusaders competed in the boys varsity race.