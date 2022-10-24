Rock Creek’s football team continues to rack up accomplishments, as the Mustangs finished their regular season schedule Friday night with a win over district opponent, Concordia.
“We won our first district title since 2008,” Rock Creek head coach Shane Sieben stated after the win. “We are really proud of our guys and what they've accomplished.”
Rock Creek outmatched the Panthers in every category, putting together 438 total yards to Concordia’s 187. The Mustang defense shut out the passing attack, allowing no completions for no yards. To add insult to injury, Maddox Ibarra intercepted one of the Panther’s four passing attempts.
Senior receiver Ethan Burgess got the Mustangs on the board in the first quarter, catching a five-yard TD pass from fellow senior quarterback Dalton Whitworth. He went on to catch 16 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns. His effort was good enough catch Brooks Whaley’s record of reception yards in a season (Burgess finished with 1,246) and reset the record for reception touchdowns in a season—which he already held—with 18.
Trevor Christensen also scored in the first half on a two-yard run, and Logan Sturdy caught two TD passes in the second half to solidify a 46-20 Mustang victory.
Whitworth finished the game completing 28 of 41 passes for 337 yards and six touchdowns. He was picked once by the Panthers for just his second INT of the season.
Burgess and Sturdy (four rec., 49 yards, two TD) snagged the top two receiver performances respectively, followed by Yanci Spiller (four rec., 39 yards) and Brandon Krainbill (two rec., 15 yards).
Despite the numbers, Sieben said his offense was sluggish to start the game.
“We struggled the first half offensively,” Sieben said. “(We) missed some throws we normally make. (We) didn't execute at the level we had hoped. Glad to see our guys respond well in the second half as we executed at a much higher level.”
The suffocating defensive effort was led by Kody Howard who finished with eight tackles, two assists, and a sack. Peyton McCarn added five tackles and seven assists, Ibarra picked up three tackles, three assists and a pick, and Spiller had three tackles and six assists.
According to Sieben, the win earned the Mustangs (7-1) home field advantage in the first round of playoffs. They will face off against Clearwater High School (3-5), the #4 team out of district six. Action begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the Rock.