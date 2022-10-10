The Raider varsity boys dominated Saturday's cross country meet at El Dorado with Brady Stegman bringing home individual gold for Wamego.
Wamego's JV squad placed second. The Lady Raiders had run earlier in the week at Sabetha.
The Raider varsity boys dominated Saturday's cross country meet at El Dorado with Brady Stegman bringing home individual gold for Wamego.
Wamego's JV squad placed second. The Lady Raiders had run earlier in the week at Sabetha.
“Our varsity guys had an excellent meet with six out of seven of them running career bests,” said WHS Coach Rick Patton. “Our top five guys – Brady Stegman, Emery Wolfe, Harrison Cutting, Peyton Parker and Jonny Cutting – ran a very aggressive race from the beginning. Our sixth and seventh runners, Alec Hupe and Boden Fultz, ran a solid race and competed well, but will need to continue to work hard and push themselves.”
Stegman has had an especially good season – this is his second consecutive win – and his time at El Dorado of 16:12.02 puts him at the fifth best time in WHS school history.
Patton noted all seven of the boys JV runners were all well grouped and “maintained an excellent gap between each other throughout the race. Everyone of them did an excellent job of competing.”
• Individual Results – Brady Stegman, 1st, 16:16.07; Emery Wolfe, 4th, 16:36.53; Harrison Cutting, 5th, 16:37.66; Peyton Parker, 8th, 16:41.82; Jon Cutting, 10th, 17:16.18; Alec Hupe, 27th, 18:08.79; Boden Fultz, 35th, 18:27.71.
• Team Results – Wamego, 1st, 26; Liberal, 2nd, 80; Winfield, 3rd, 84; McPherson, 4th, 103; Augusta, 5th, 110; Emporia, 6th, 126; Newton, 7th, 150; El Dorado, 8th, 241.
• Individual Results – Tony Shea, 4th, 18:48.15; Dagan Fultz, 6th, 18:52.14; Joseph Shea, 7th, 18:58.38; James Bearman, 9th, 19:01.24; Gage Koehn, 17th, 19:42.43; Cody Reeves, 22nd, 20:14.08.
• Team Results – Liberal, 1st, 24; Wamego, 2nd, 31; Emporia, 3rd, 93; Sunrise Christian, 4th, 120; McPherson, 5th, 132; Newton, 6th, 147.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.